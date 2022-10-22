The Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines Returns To The US With A Series of Events in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and New York

Multiple events will be held throughout various cities in the US to promote the Sweet Wines of Bordeaux. The initiatives are part of "The Charming Taste of Europe" campaign.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) October 22, 2022

The Sweet Wines of Bordeaux are pleased to announce their return to the US with various opportunities for participants to learn about and taste their wines at promotional events through wine and food pairings led by experts in the field.

The Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux is an association of four organizations, ODG des Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieurs, ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac, ODG des Liquoreux de Bordeaux, and ODG des Côtes de Bordeaux Saint Macaire, that ensures the protection of origin and quality standard of the sweet wines produced in 8 appellations of the Bordeaux region: Bordeaux Moelleux, Bordeaux Supérieur, Cadillac, Cérons, Côtes de Bordeaux Saint-Macaire, Loupiac, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, and Sainte-Croix-Du-Mont.

Seven will be the appellations participating in the US promotional tour, such as Bordeaux Moelleux Côtes de Bordeaux de Saint- Macaire, Cadillac, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, Cérons, Sainte-Croix-Du- Mont and Loupiac.

The tour started on Monday 17th October in Dallas with a lunch at Blind Bishop & Dallas Wine Center where the Sweet Wines of Bordeaux were paired with a traditional American BBQ menu. The event was hosted by Dilek Caner, Master of Wine, a title currently held by 417 people around the world and only by 54 people in the US.

On Wednesday, October 19th, The Sweet Wines of Bordeaux were the protagonists during a lunch held at The Art of Cellaring, a collective business aimed to create a community where oenophiles can gather to learn about wine, talk about wine and share wine in Houston, Texas. This event featured a wine and BBQ food pairing led by Brandon Kerne, Director of Operations. He passed the Master Sommelier exam in 2021, becoming the 270th individual since 1973 to pass this rigorous examination.

On October 20th, the tour will continue in Los Angeles with a lunch at the Rustic Kitchen Restaurant & Wine Bar and led by spokesperson Monica Marin. Here the Sweet Bordeaux wines will be paired with an American fusion cuisine. Monica Marin, the Director of WSET & WSG Education Programs at The Wine House, manages the two certification-level programs: WSET and the Wine Scholar Guild (WSG). Currently is a Master of Wine candidate.

After Los Angeles, The Sweet Wines of Bordeaux will be present in New York with a lunch and dinner at the Yoon Haeundae Galbi, on October 24th. For these events Laura Williamson , MS, prior Beverage Director and Chef Sommelier for a Michelin Three-Star, New York Times Four-Star Restaurant in NYC , will guide participants through a wine and food pairing featuring a Korean menu

The Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines partakes in these events as apart of "The Charming Taste of Europe" a three-year campaign started in 2021 promoted by the Vini d' Abruzzo consortium and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines, along with fruit producers in Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union.

To learn more about "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign," visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu, Pages dedicated to "The Charming Taste of Europe'' can be found on all main social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The participating Consortia invites everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_union_of_sweet_bordeaux_wines_returns_to_the_us_with_a_series_of_events_in_dallas_houston_los_angeles_and_new_york/prweb18972663.htm