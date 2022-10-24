Musetta Vander to star in The Uncivil War - America Divided; Jeremy London, Corin Nemec no longer attached
Controversial movie too much for some Hollywood stars, but perfect for one beautiful, leading lady!CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Producer David Siracusa and actors Jeremy London (Mallrats, This Is Us) and Corin Nemec (Parker Lewis Can’t Lose, Beverly Hills 90201) part ways over creative differences concerning the controversial nature of the film set to be produced this month in Clearwater, FL. But top star Musetta Vander (Kicking & Screaming, Wild Wild West) is very excited to be attached to the project.
Said David Siracusa, Executive Producer, “This speaks so clearly to the need for this movie. The nature of the political language of the script, despite being true to what everyone felt and believed during that time, is still divisive. And everyone involved recognizes how difficult it can be to tell a true and important story about the current, uncivil state of our country.”
The movie tackles the challenge of two childhood friends, one white and one black, dealing with the chaotic tumult of mask mandates, riots and BLM in the wake of the George Floyd incident in 2020. The filmmakers aim to show the time period from both Conservative and Liberal viewpoints with an emphasis on law and order while highlighting the dangers of the 24-hour social media world we now live in.
Siracusa said that it was a difficult decision on the part of both parties. “Corin and Jeremy are both fantastic people. I wish them both the best and I’m sure they do for us as well.”
The film will be shot in Clearwater, Florida, David’s hometown and currently stars Musetta Vander as the love interest of Tom (David Siracusa). The producers expect to sign and announce another huge name to join Musetta in the next few days for one of the remaining lead characters.
For more information about the film, you can visit www.TheUncivilWarAmericaDivided.com or reach out to media contact, David Siracusa.
