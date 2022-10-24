Submit Release
LOVE HEALS an Official Selection and Spotlight Screening at the Illuminate Film Festival

LOVE HEALS poster

On Sunday, Nov 6, the 2022 Illuminate festival will host a Spotlight Screening of LOVE HEALS at Mary D. Fisher Theater, Sedona AZ.

Seeing how the audience responded to LOVE HEALS was confirmation that this film is something special.”
— Danette Wolpert
SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOVE HEALS, a documentary film about personal healing journeys, was officially nominated at the 2022 Illuminate Film Festival.

Produced by GetBright Films, LOVE HEALS follows the journey of Dana, a chronic pain sufferer in search of healing, and her partner, Krisanna, a filmmaker, as they travel the country together to understand how this ancient principle has helped so many heal, and to see what’s possible for those experiencing these practices for the first time.

Viewers will hear from people whose lives have been transformed by these ancient energy principles and learn tangible tools to help improve their overall health and well-being. Released in January 2022, the film has since been translated into 10 languages and has had over 100 screenings worldwide.

Dedicated to elevating human consciousness and inspiring lasting transformation through cinema, ILLUMINATE is the world's premier film festival for conscious cinema.

“Seeing how the audience responded to LOVE HEALS was confirmation that this film is something special,” said Danette Wolpert, Director of Illuminate Film Festival.

On Sunday, Nov 6, the festival will host a Spotlight Screening of LOVE HEALS at Mary D. Fisher Theater. The film screening will start at noon, and will be followed by a Live Q&A with the filmmakers and others that appeared in LOVE HEALS. There will be an energy healing experience based on the ancient energy principle featured in the film, Water Up Fire Down. That experience will be led by Ilchibuko Todd, President and Spiritual Healer at Sedona Mago Center for Well-being and Retreat. An aura reading booth will also be available to help participants learn about their energy condition.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at: https://illuminate2022.eventive.org/films/631fac39a122ae005b2e1be7

About LOVE HEALS

Based on the works of NY Times best-selling author, Ilchi Lee, comes LOVE HEALS, a documentary exploring how an ancient mind-body principle known for 10,000 years could be the secret to healing. Featuring leading medical and scientific experts including Bruce Lipton, PhD, David Hanscom, MD, and Les Aria, PhD, and world-renowned energy healing practitioners, the film explores the questions: What does it mean to truly heal? And does this wisdom have the power to change our world?

About GetBright Films

GetBright Films is an independent film company committed to inspiring content and stories to contribute to a healthier, happier and more peaceful community. We produce visual media on personal growth, holistic well-being, and earth management to awaken human consciousness for the benefit of all.

Dana Croschere
GetBright Films
hello@getbrightfilms.com
LOVE HEALS Film Official Trailer

