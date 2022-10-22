Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022, in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

At approximately 9:21 pm, the suspect approached an employee at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. The employee complied. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: