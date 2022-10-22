DQTHEGOAT Launches "Sun-Sational", Reaches Tens of Thousands of Streams in Record Time

DQTHEGOAT is an Atlanta native musician and songwriter who recently released his second album "Sun-Sational" on all streaming platforms.

Atlanta is home to dozens of world-class musicians. From Ludacris and Lil Yachty to Soulja Boy, Big Boi, Lil Jon, and many others, The Big A is rightfully renowned as one of the most important places of rap and hip-hop.

DaeQuan Smith, more popularly known as DQTHEGOAT, is one of the freshest up-and-coming artists hailing from Atlanta who came to the scene in 2020 with his debut album “Dark Mode”. This album featured a variety of Dqthegoat’s musician friends, including Ryan Cabana, Jaykillawatts, and more.

DaeQuan came back in 2021 with two singles, both of which were met with high acclaim. “Show Up” and “Champagne” helped DQTHEGOAT reach a higher level in his career, but the release of “The Get Back” earned him a spot among the upper echelons of rap.

In an interview with ShoutOutAtlanta, DQTHEGOAT imparted that he learned what it takes to succeed by having the courage to fail, rethink his approach, and try again, stating:

“I’ve learned that success doesn’t happen overnight regardless of people going viral, people don’t see the hours you put in behind the scenes, so don’t give up because it’s not happening on your timeframe because usually it doesn’t,” said DQTHEGOAT.

Recently, DQTHEGOAT launched another album featuring numerous brand-new tracks and several remastered throwback hits, such as the “Show Up” single and “Cheat Code”.

With tunes such as “Time Away”, “Talk It Out”, and “1 on 1”, DQTHEGOAT eclipsed 10,000 streams on Spotify alone merely days after the album’s launch.

DaeQuan Smith firmly believes that music needs to have a purpose, a message, and transparency before it can be dubbed timeless and relevant:

“What sets me apart from others is my passion and message inside of my music. I’m not just making it for myself, I’m using it as a way to help others by showing how to overcome obstacles through my music. I got to where I am today by not giving up and being consistent,” said DQTHEGOAT.

More information about DQTHEGOAT is available on his official Instagram profile.

Media Contact

Dqthegoat

DaeQuan Smith

United States