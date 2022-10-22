Six Consulting, Inc Named 2022 Regional Supplier of the Year by the National Minority Supplier Development Council

Six Consulting, Inc, a technology consulting firm specializing in Salesforce technologies, has been selected as the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) 2022 Class III Regional Supplier of the Year. The company stood out from over 15,000 eligible NMSDC-certified minority businesses across the country.

Six Consulting, Inc, a technology consulting firm specializing in Salesforce technologies, has been selected as the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) 2022 Class III Regional Supplier of the Year. The company stood out from over 15,000 eligible NMSDC-certified minority businesses across the country.

The Regional Supplier of the Year awards will be presented at the 2022 NMSDC Conference Awards Gala on Wednesday, November 2, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA.

The NMSDC Supplier of the Year Award recognizes Asian, Black, Hispanic, and Native American business enterprises for their business growth and development, operational success, support of other minority businesses, and active participation in the community. Six Consulting, Inc was chosen as the leader in Class III for firms with $10 million to $50 million in sales.

"Our strong values and focus on diversity, our employees, and clients have allowed us to adapt to changing environments quickly and efficiently. We have many initiatives that foster employee engagement and create an open and creative environment for people to flourish. Our goal has always been to build flexible systems with a focus on reducing their long-term maintenance costs by balancing existing technology platforms and the ecosystem that supports them. We have built industry accelerators that allow us to deliver faster and for less along with having an additional layer of security and compliance, which we have across the board," – shares Parth Patel, CEO of Six Consulting, Inc.

About Six Consulting, Inc: Fostering Diversity in the Digital Transformation

Six Consulting, Inc is a technology consulting firm based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The company provides digital transformation and managed services for enterprises. Six Consulting, Inc works with Sales, Marketing, and IT teams to implement their vision and goals. Their typical projects include system integration, support, process automation, customer experience, marketing, and sustainability tracks. The company has been trusted by WestRock, Bakkt, SiteOne, Salesforce, and other major customers among digital technology brands operating internationally.

Over the past three years, Six Consulting has grown to a team of over 150 employees with a 69% minority rate. The company has been particularly focused on engaging minority women. Previously Six Consulting, Inc was awarded the 2020 Timmy Award for Best Tech Workplace for Diversity in Atlanta, Georgia.

Six Consulting, Inc has also been actively involved in the following diversity and social impact activities:



A strong supporter of GMSDC and NMSDC (for over 10 years). Current Sponsorships include the MBE Premiere (Highest Support) and Executive Breakfast Series;

Technology Engagement for GMSDC: a mobile app and technology resources for GMSDC Staff Support;

MBEIC Involvement for Technology Group;

Collaborating with minority-owned start-ups as a technology and business partner to help them succeed. The company's current partner for 2021-2022 is Cinnamon & Greg Collingwood – a Showing Assistant App;

Support & Partner of InspirEdu (formerly PowerMyLearning – CEO, Richard Hicks) – an organization helping underserved youth develop the skills needed for education and career success in technology;

Launching scholarships for 20 minority students (2022) to the IT Training Program of Quix, giving them an opportunity to break into the IT field.

Donations and Team Volunteers to Hosea Feed the Hungry and The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc – an organization running and supporting minority communities;

Empowering Minority Business Enterprises by delivering technology-based talks as part of lunch and learn events.

For additional information, visit https://www.sixconsultingcorp.com/ or call 470-395-0200.

