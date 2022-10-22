Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against Domaine Chandon, Inc. for Allegedly Failing to Provide Meal and Rest Breaks

Domaine Chandon, Inc. allegedly violated the California Labor Code by failing to properly record employees' full time worked, which allegedly resulted in inaccurate wages.

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Domaine Chandon, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Domaine Chandon, Inc., class action lawsuit, Case No. 22CV001128, is currently pending in the Napa County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

The complaint alleges Domaine Chandon, Inc. failed to pay employees for all the time they were under the employer's control. This, allegedly, includes the time Plaintiff and other California Class Members had to submit to mandatory COVID-19 symptom questionnaires and temperature checks prior to clocking in for the day. To the extent that the time worked off the clock did not qualify for overtime premium payment, Defendant allegedly failed to pay minimum and overtime wages for the time worked off-the-clock.

Additionally, the complaint further alleges employees were from time to time interrupted by work assignments during off-duty meal or rest periods. Defendant knew or should have known that Plaintiff and other California Class Members were working off-the-clock and were not being paid their correct minimum wage and overtime compensation.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

