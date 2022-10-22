Williston Barracks / Identity theft, possession of stolen property, larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A1006825

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Sweeney

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/21/22 (various times)

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jericho, South Burlington, and Burlington areas

VIOLATION: Identity theft, possession of stolen property, larceny from a motor vehicle

ACCUSED: Mike Thompson

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VICTIM: Devin Collins

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

VICTIM: Sean Cullen

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

VICTIM: Justin Willis

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

VICTIM: Vance Gorke

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

VICTIM: John Isdell

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Delmar, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 22, 2022, at approximately 0908 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks began receiving phone calls regarding items that had been stolen from vehicles during the overnight hours. Investigation showed that there had been at least 4 victims in the Jericho area and later investigation showed 1 victim in the South Burlington area.

While gathering information it was learned that one of the stolen credit cards had been used to rent a hotel room in Burlington, VT at which time the Burlington Police Department went to the hotel and located Mike Thompson staying in a room under one of the victim’s names. Thompson was taken into custody by Burlington Police and Williston Troopers went to the scene, recovering many of the stolen items from the hotel room.

Thompson was transported to the Burlington Police Department for processing and was later released on a citation to appear in court to answer to the above charges.

Vermont State Police is asking anyone that may have been a victim of the overnight thefts, or who may have witnessed them, to call the Williston Barracks.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/22, 0815

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: - N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

