Williston Barracks / Identity theft, possession of stolen property, larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1006825
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Sweeney
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/21/22 (various times)
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jericho, South Burlington, and Burlington areas
VIOLATION: Identity theft, possession of stolen property, larceny from a motor vehicle
ACCUSED: Mike Thompson
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VICTIM: Devin Collins
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
VICTIM: Sean Cullen
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
VICTIM: Justin Willis
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
VICTIM: Vance Gorke
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
VICTIM: John Isdell
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Delmar, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 22, 2022, at approximately 0908 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks began receiving phone calls regarding items that had been stolen from vehicles during the overnight hours. Investigation showed that there had been at least 4 victims in the Jericho area and later investigation showed 1 victim in the South Burlington area.
While gathering information it was learned that one of the stolen credit cards had been used to rent a hotel room in Burlington, VT at which time the Burlington Police Department went to the hotel and located Mike Thompson staying in a room under one of the victim’s names. Thompson was taken into custody by Burlington Police and Williston Troopers went to the scene, recovering many of the stolen items from the hotel room.
Thompson was transported to the Burlington Police Department for processing and was later released on a citation to appear in court to answer to the above charges.
Vermont State Police is asking anyone that may have been a victim of the overnight thefts, or who may have witnessed them, to call the Williston Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/22, 0815
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: - N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
