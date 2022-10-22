Hydrafacial vs the New HydrO2 Facial, expert commentary by 3D Lipo London

A indepth article on what a HydrO2 Facial involves and what to expect.

The amazing new HydrO2 Facial

We have long known the benefits of a Hydrafacial, but now a HydrO2 facial is on the market and is packed with features, offering more treatments and more technology in 1 machine when you compare it to the original regular much loved Hydrafacial, so what are the benefits of this new technology and what does it have to offer the facial lover, well quite a lot actually there are some similarities but with this new dream technology it will also incorporate new things like a oxygen spray which is lightly misted onto your skin that's actually very pleasant and also there is anti-ageing technology to give your skin a more youthful appearance, right at the start of the treatment the skin is warmed up before adding all the goodness and secret ingredients of a facial, well they are not secrect ingredients, the warming process will open up the pores of the skin so it's ready to absorb even more of the Facial nutrients.

So what's actually involved

What's provided during the all new HydrO2 Facial treatment and what technology is used also the steps of the complete treatment are listed below :

1. Hydro Peel / Deep Clense

2. Hydration / Ultrasound

3. Exfoliation / Oxygenation

4. Skin Lifting

5. Fire and Ice Facial

6. Oxygenation

7. Skin Tightening

Hydro Peel / Deep Clense

Using a combination of 3 solution. An AHA based solution is used to clense and smooth the skin, while a BHA based solution helps to improve bacteria and inflamed skin. The third solution leaves the skin nourished and hydrated.

Hydration / Ultrasound

Hydration ultrasound technology is used for product infusion. for anti aging and hydration around areas whrere fine lines and wrinkles are likely to appear.

Exfoliation / Oxygenation

This creates 'the Bohr effect' which allows oxygen to be drawn into the skin. The active ingeredients are Kojic Acid and Retinol which result in a hydrating and brightness.

Skin Lifting

This treatment uses electroporation which increases the absorbency of the cell for product penetratio. This in turn revitalises and wakes up dull and lifeless skin.

Fire Facial

The fire represents the heat element during treatment. Using this applicator, heat is incorporated into the begining of the facial protocol to open the pores, increase blood supply and aid product infusion.

Ice Facial

The Cryo Facial uses cooling technology, chilling the skin down to 5 degrees celsius. This is used at the end of each facial to decrese the blood supply, giving a tightening effect in the infused products. This also helps to reduce redness following the treatments.

Oxygenation

This spray creates a venturi effect which by breaking down the molecules within the produt, encourages maximum absorbtion allowing intense skin hydration. A lack of oxygen slows down cell metabolism, ages the cell prematurely, reduces skin firmness and gives a pale ashen complexion. Applying oxygen to the skin with this method will help to increase cell metabolism and improve these concerns. Some bacteria are not able to live in oxygen so applying the oxygen to the skin will give an anti-bacterial effect. Because of this, the treatment can also have a positive effect on congestion.

Skin Tightening

Radio frequency technology is used to increase collagen reproduction in mature skin. Skin tightening is ideal for incorporating into an anti-aging facial.

