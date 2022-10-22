Wellness Tech Company SANESolution Announces Availability of Vitaae® on Amazon to Support the Body's Natural Ability to Reduce Troublesome Throat Phlegm and Chronic Cough

Today, SANESolution is announcing an innovative supplement called SANE Vitaae® to support the body's ability to naturally combat throat phlegm is available on Amazon. With throat phlegm a common and irritating feature of allergies, viral infections, chronic cough, and other conditions, Vitaae® is a new tool to help the body tame the neurological inflammation that is often responsible for this response naturally.

While this product does not address this in any way specific viral infections, it is medically formulated to help the body's natural ability to reduce the brain-based inflammation that often contributes to chronic cough or throat clearing due to excess phlegm production.

"Chronic cough is a rapidly growing and troubling clinical problem," said the Chief Medical Director at SANESolution, Matthew Olesiak, M.D. "But there is extensive scientific evidence that it may involve neuroinflammation orchestrated by glial cells of the nervous system that can trigger excess throat phlegm and resulting cough." (1)

Glial cells are key drivers of neuroinflammation in disease, both acutely and in the maintenance phase that leads to chronicity. In the case of viral infections, for instance, the infection activates microglia cells, causing brain inflammation as well as synucleinopathy, which can spread through the vagus nerve to other parts of the brain. (2)

"The science is clear that neuroinflammation can negatively impact your mental health, as it can lead to brain fog, memory lapses, and other symptoms of cognitive dysfunction," said Jonathan Bailor, Founder, and CEO of SANESolution. "But brain inflammation does more than just cause cognitive impairment. The latest groundbreaking research shows that it may underly obesity, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, chronic cough, excess throat phlegm, and even heart disease." (3, 4, 5)

The Chief Medical Director at SANESolution, Matthew Olesiak, M.D., added,

"To protect the health of the brain and the body, it is important to take proactive steps to prevent neuroinflammation, including regularly taking a supplement that supports brain health. This is why Vitaae® was created."

Citicoline is at the core of Vitaae®. In clinical research trials, citicoline significantly increased brain energy levels, attention, and motor speed. Citicoline is a chemical that occurs naturally in the body, and studies indicate it may increase phosphatidylcholine, a brain chemical essential for proper brain function. (6, 7)

As part of his research, Dr. Olesiak also identified several other nutrients that support the brain's natural inflammation response, as well as overall brain health and function – including folate, acetyl-l-carnitine, and coenzyme Q-12 (CoQ10) – which he also included in the supplement to provide people with a complete multi-factor brain health formula.

Dr. Olesiak further noted, "Science has shown us that there is something we can do to help the body naturally relieve the chronic cough and excess throat phlegm plaguing so many people today. Vitaae® combines the most potent and effective grade brain-health nutrients into a formula that has shown to help support the body's natural recovery systems maximally."

Now available for purchase on Amazon nationwide, Vitaae® is the breakthrough health product of 2022 as it optimizes the body's natural recovery response to brain inflammation while also supporting overall brain health, thus helping the body to recover from symptoms like excess throat phlegm, chronic cough, brain fog, and cognitive dysfunction.

For more information or to purchase Vitaae® on Amazon, visit: https://www.amazon.com/Vitaae-Cognizin-Citicoline-Memory-Supplement/dp/B08GQDW8V8/

About SANESolution:

SANESolution is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANESolution's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program of its kind endorsed by top doctors, scientists, and researchers around the world, and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books, and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANESolution has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANESolution is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANESolution was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: https://store.sanesolution.com

SANE Vitaae™ Ingredients:

Vitamin D (as cholecalciferol)

Folate (as 5-MTHF from Calcium Methyltetrahydrofolate)

Acetyl L-carnitine HCL

L-Carnitine Tartrate

Gymnema sylvestre Leaf Extract 25% Gymnemic Acid

Omega-3 Fish Oil Miroencapsulated (9% EPA, 6% DHA)

Citicoline Sodium (CDP-Choline)

CoQ10 (as HydroQsorb®)

Other ingredients: Gelatin, magnesium stearate, silica, and rice flour.

