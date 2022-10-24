X'oshi NY Inc. invites families to enjoy vacation save more than 70% of hotel (resort) fees all year round
WARWICK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X'oshi NY Inc. signed a distribution agreement with Tour Masters, the exclusive platinum membership agent of RCI in China, to develop the "Time Share" market and provide Platinum members with exclusive special discounts allows to enjoy high-quality family vacation options that save more than 70% of hotel (resort) fees all year round.
Holders of the Platinum Membership can also become distributor to participate in sharing profits by developing new members.
Ms. Cui Na, the Marketing President of Tour Masters, believes that currently our exclusive platinum membership with preferential conditions in order to develop the Chinese market, which is a rare business opportunity, during the post-epidemic era, the tourism and vacation market will be in the period of explosive growth. the platinum membership distributors can be participating in the 15 billion dollar level tourism and vacation market to lead the trend and achieving their dreams, it is an excellent entrepreneurial opportunity.
For more details, please contact us immediately.
About Us:
X'oshi NY Inc. is a New York based company, established on 2019. Founder of the company James X Pang has expertise of international business development, he believes time share is a well accepted life style in the US., as a new concept it also will be well accepting for other area in the world, specially in China, there are vase number of middle class families can be introduced to this family friendly, cost saving vacation life style which can be save tons of hotel cost and to enjoy to trave around the world, and RCI is a great platform to join with, within its network there are over 4 thousand hotels and resorts to be chosen from. And Xoshi NY Inc. welcomes any body that interested to develop this billions dollars new market to join us.
X'oshi NY Inc
Email: jxp@xoshi.com
Website: www.xoshi.com
james Pang
Holders of the Platinum Membership can also become distributor to participate in sharing profits by developing new members.
Ms. Cui Na, the Marketing President of Tour Masters, believes that currently our exclusive platinum membership with preferential conditions in order to develop the Chinese market, which is a rare business opportunity, during the post-epidemic era, the tourism and vacation market will be in the period of explosive growth. the platinum membership distributors can be participating in the 15 billion dollar level tourism and vacation market to lead the trend and achieving their dreams, it is an excellent entrepreneurial opportunity.
For more details, please contact us immediately.
About Us:
X'oshi NY Inc. is a New York based company, established on 2019. Founder of the company James X Pang has expertise of international business development, he believes time share is a well accepted life style in the US., as a new concept it also will be well accepting for other area in the world, specially in China, there are vase number of middle class families can be introduced to this family friendly, cost saving vacation life style which can be save tons of hotel cost and to enjoy to trave around the world, and RCI is a great platform to join with, within its network there are over 4 thousand hotels and resorts to be chosen from. And Xoshi NY Inc. welcomes any body that interested to develop this billions dollars new market to join us.
X'oshi NY Inc
Email: jxp@xoshi.com
Website: www.xoshi.com
james Pang
X'oshi NY Inc
email us here