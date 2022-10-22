Glampark Launches In Japan, An Eco-Friendly Wonder

Travelers heading back to Japan are in for a sustainable surprise with the launch of glampark, an eco friendly concept in Mima City, Tokushima Prefercture whose concept is, in their words,” a superb moment where one can spend time with the mountain scenery that changes with the seasons..."

This ultra unique glamping facility is simply one structure, set at an altitude of 1955 meters in front of the unexplored landscape surrounded by Mt. Tsurugi Mountain range who prides themselves on four core charms woven together to celebrate the body, the mind and the planet.

The scenery here is ever changing and the complex uses the overwhelming power of the Edohigan cherry tree as its signature highlight. These trees are over 500 years old and when in Bloom it is a visually stunning phenomenon whether seen from a window or alongside you during a stroll. The autumn foliage and winter snowscapes are captivating in themselves ,providing a true sense of relaxation from the moment of arrival.

Cuisine is a significant part of the stay, and authentic at that. Tokushima’s local cuisine is celebrated here beautifully with a robust and generous BBQ that remains true to its carefully selected authentic ingredients such as Awa beef, a Japanese lack beef with a well-balanced marbled lean meat and fat, and a chewy texture that melts in one’s mouth. Awa chicken is also on offer with its plump juicy nature. All laid out with Hirayaki, packed with the aroma of miso, and the umami of vegetables.

Rest and relaxation are key to a revitalizing experience, and luxury dome tents await at 6 meters across accommodating up to 4 guests each, complete with air conditioning and developed along the lines of those found in both the mountain resorts of the Swiss Alps and desert glamping camps that are adaptable in both hot summers and cold winters.

To address health and wellness, the complex features a healing sauna to soothe the body with a stunning view of the Mt. Tsurugi Mountain Range. A cold bath is also available, drawing water directly from the upstream of the Anabuki River, with an equally as gorgeous view.

