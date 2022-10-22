Dalstrong Partners with Call of Duty to Bring the Action to the Kitchen

In the battle of daily food preparation, one company has set out to prove there are no limits. Dalstrong is on a mission to help everyone dominate dinnertime, and they have upped their game with a new partnership.

Take the action to the kitchen, with the only officially licensed collector’s Call of Duty culinary tools. The Dalstrong partnership with Activision is the ultimate alliance to let Call of Duty players bring the game they love into the kitchen. Meal prep just became a whole lot more fun.

The collection includes a complete range of kitchen knives, from a precision paring knife, to a traditional chef knife, to a one-of-a-kind cleaver so massive we call it the “Obliterator.” Also available in this series are a cutting board, aprons, knife roll, or knife bag to match any other Call of Duty collectibles.

But these are not just fun collectibles. They are incredibly high quality, functional tools for the real world. The Dalstrong Call of Duty® knives feature high-carbon 9CR18MOV stainless steel that is hand-sharpened to 12-14 degrees with Dalstrong’s “Diamond” Design (D3) to ensure culinary precision. They’re sharp AF, and the steel won’t rust or dull.

They have an incredible aesthetic that is instantly recognizable and a great conversation starter. The topographical terrain blade pattern reduces friction and preserves the steel against corrosion, making it sleeker and more durable.

Completing the look is a digital camouflage G10 handle. G10 is an ultra-durable glass and fiber resin composite, built for strength, toughness, and a smooth finish that is easy to clean. Rugged and strong, the G10 handle is wrapped around the full-tang blade for a secure blade that won’t falter or waiver. Use the triangular, multi-purpose loop on the pommel to strap this blade to a rucksack, bug out bag, knife roll, or to display the knife on a kitchen peg or hook. Each knife comes with a leather sheath to protect the blade when it’s in storage or for the chef on the move.

The collection includes knives for every purpose in the kitchen, so whatever is cooking, chefs can have the right tool for the job. Paired with the other accessories, these knives can completely outfit a home or professional kitchen and set newbies and veterans alike up to cook gourmet meals.

Dalstrong’s motto is “There are no limits” and they are always finding new ways to make cooking more fun, more exciting, and more interesting. With over 350 products including 15 different knife series, plus kitchen essentials like cookware, aprons, cutting boards, and sharpening tools, there’s always something fresh at Dalstrong. That’s why they’ve fulfilled over a million orders and have nearly 100,000 5-star reviews.

