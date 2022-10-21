Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

TAJIKISTAN, October 21 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Honorable Nikol Pashinyan exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram from the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Honorable Nikol Pashinyan, reads:

"Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

It gives me pleasure to extend to you our congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Armenia.

We are satisfied with the dynamics of the development of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries over the years, both on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

We are interested in the progressive development and further strengthening of multifaceted cooperation with Armenia, with which we are linked by historical ties of friendship and cooperation.

I am convinced that through joint efforts our constructive relations will be further strengthened for the benefit of our peoples.

I wish you, dear Nikol Vovayevich, health and great success in your state activities, and peace, stability and prosperity to the friendly people of Armenia.”

The congratulatory telegram from the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, reads:

"Dear Emomali Rahmon,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on this significant date - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Tajikistan.

Over the past three decades, relations between our countries have developed on a solid basis of traditions of friendship, mutual respect and understanding of our peoples.

I am convinced that there is a significant potential, the full implementation of which will allow raising the Armenian-Tajik interstate cooperation to a qualitatively new level for the benefit of the prosperity of our countries.

I wish you, dear Emomali Rahmon, health, happiness, success and all the best, and peace, well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Tajikistan.”