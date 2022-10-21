Submit Release
Telephone conversation with chairmen of Kuhistoni Mastchoh, Lakhsh, Tojikobod, Rasht and Nurobod districts

TAJIKISTAN, October 21 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, held a telephone conversation with the chairmen of the Kuhistoni Mastchoh, Lakhsh, Tojikobod, Rasht and Nurobod districts.

During the conversation, the Head of State, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, heard the reports of the chairmen of the districts on the harvest of agricultural products, including potatoes and fruits.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, gave specific instructions to the heads of districts on the timely and lossless collection of agricultural products, comprehensive preparation for the upcoming autumn-winter period and the procurement of fuel in social institutions.

