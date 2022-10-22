Abrao Filho Banking & Cambio has been in the fintech industry for quite some time and has been helping people understand the ins and outs of forex trading with their ground-breaking fintech blog.

The growing adoption of digital and data has opened up the world to more opportunities and revolutionized the fintech space. While most people are still playing catch up on this new world, Abrao Filho is committed to making it easier for people to navigate this new world.

Founded in 2011, Abrao Filho Banking & Cambio is an exchange fintech that offers people the best conditions for international remittance. Abrao Filho was the first foreign exchange fintech in Brazil, making it the pacesetter in that part of the world. The company is currently the largest foreign exchange correspondent in the country. Its mission is to help people learn and lean into forex fintech to grow.

In addition to providing various foreign exchange services and products, Abrao Filho also has the biggest Brazilian forex fintech blog that covers everything, from the basics to the latest on the forex markets. The blog simplifies the forex space for new-age traders, investors, and enthusiasts to learn in an understandable and fun way.

“We operate in the commercial, behavioral and technological spheres. We are proud to say that Abram created the term foreign exchange fintech as it is known today. We have been breaking the exchange market standards for more than a decade.”

Abrao Filho offers exclusive materials ranging from ebooks, guides, primers, and more, to help people sharpen and boost their knowledge and skills in the foreign exchange market. Financial education is crucial to navigating the fintech space successfully. Abrao Filho shares company updates, new products, services, and solutions through its blog and social media platforms.

Through YouTube, ABFlix introduces people to innovative ways to break through the forex fintech space, make international transfers and take care of online remittances. The company’s commitment to its mission has cemented its growth and set off a behavioral and business revolution in the Brazilian foreign exchange market.

As a forerunner in implementing trade policies that supported Brazil's adoption and explosion of the foreign exchange market, Abrao Filho covers every aspect of the market in its blog. Each update details a topic that helps reduce the bureaucracy in the foreign exchange market.

“We believe in our unique value proposition as one of the pillars to democratize the foreign exchange market, generating a positive impact on international relations through the exemption of exchange fees, brokerage, and remittances with no daily limit.”

In providing current, honest, transparent, and thorough information, Abrao Filho Banking & Cambio helps people make educated decisions. The company continually seeks to inform the public properly; that’s why the team at Abrao Filho focuses on educational blog entries across all platforms.

Begin the journey into forex fintech with a step-by-step guide from the biggest Brazilian foreign exchange blog. “Reading about foreign exchange has never been so good.”

Media Contact

Abrao Filho Banking & Cambio

Leo

Brazil