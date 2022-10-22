Author Patricia Offerman's "Christian Poems, Prayer and Inspirations" aims to uplift the mind, body, and spirit

"Christian Poems, Prayer and Inspirations" provides a fresh take on typical religious teachings and is an excellent read for those looking to add new poems, prayers, and inspiration to their current collection.

Author Patricia Offerman brings the golden nuggets that seek to uplift readers' minds, bodies, and spirits in her top-rated book, "Christian Poems, Prayer and Inspirations."

The book is full of inspiring poems that give a sense of calm and comfort to those who need them. Not only can readers get inspiration from the stanzas in each verse, but they can tangibly keep going back to them over and over again when they need some encouragement and peace of mind.

"Knowing God revolves around how people can explore the richness, joy, and wonder of establishing a strong and close relationship with God. Christian Poems, Prayer and Inspirations offers an excellent read for people who want to have a deeper understanding of what and who God is and how they can also connect with His Son, Jesus Christ," says Offerman.

For instance, in the poem "My Spiritual Bread," Offerman discusses the burdens individuals must bear – the courage that they must have to get through everything emanates from the Lord.

"Christian Poems, Prayer and Inspirations" currently has impressive global ratings on leading global retailer Amazon. In a review on the site, Retha commended the book for offering a fresh take on typical religious teachings that are evocative, creative, and elicit a holy desire for one to become closer to the Lord Jesus Christ.

"This book is a collection of influential daily journaling accumulated over the span of forty years. It shows not only her true devotion to her faith but also her immense knowledge of the Christian faith. All of the passages are non-linear and made to be more of a what suits your needs type of feel. The titles are clearly defined, which I found to be nice because if I was looking for something specific, I could just browse the titles and easily find what I needed," writes Retha.

Patricia Offerman is a "Born again Christian" who wrote forty years ministering to all walks of life, volumes of poems, cards, prayers, and leaflets to families, friends, and strangers along the path of her journey with the Lord.

Those who want to grab a copy of "Christian Poems, Prayer and Inspirations" by Patricia Offerman may purchase it on Amazon and Book Depository. The book is a worthwhile read for those who want to learn what it really means to be protected by Jesus Christ and how to enjoy His divine protection.

Bookside Press, a leading Canada-based company, has led the pack in bringing out Patricia Offerman's inspiring book to the public, providing many authors exclusive access to publicity.

