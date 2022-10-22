MyOperator Announces #TarakkiKaTyohar with Discount Bundles in Business Communication Growth Plans

MyOperator, one of the key players in the cloud communication industry is offering discount bundles for businesses planning to ramp up their sales and customer communication.

NEW DELHI, Oct. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With up to 25% discount on all its growth plans tailored for SMBs as well as enterprise-grade businesses, MyOperator believes "Iss tarakki ka tyohaar, Business hoga aur zordaar" (It's the 'festival of growth' to power up your business).

Since festival season is the ideal time to boost sales inquiries and customer support, MyOperator growth plans can ensure maximum revenue by providing superior-quality services, even for businesses with a lean team.

About #TarakkiKaTyohar campaign

Festival season is believed to rope in maximum customer engagement from brands of all sizes and industries. Although, many businesses frequently experience identification and context issues when communicating with users, which negatively affects the reputation of their brands. Users, on the other hand, are uncertain about the validity of these calls, the motivation, and whether it's worth their time. As a result, legitimate business calls are suffering.

MyOperator has mapped result-oriented growth plans on services that will drive away all concerns related to both incoming and outgoing business communications.

What you get with the discount bundle:

Attend all inbound & outbound customer calls 24*7 with IVR

Ensure zero-miss business calls with tracking

Provide toll-free number for customers and route them to respective agents automatically

Turn missed calls into sales leads by capturing all inbound calls in the dashboard

Measure your call performance with real-time reports

Custom growth plans for Small to Mid-scale businesses

Integrate with any CRM including Zoho, Bigin by Zoho CRM, Leadsquared, Truecaller for Business, etc

MyOperator is also offering free guides, consultations, and workshops throughout October to SMEs to scale their businesses.

Rimjhim Ray, VP – Marketing at MyOperator said, "Diwali is an important time for India's businesses. We wanted to make this festive season celebration special for them. Throughout October we will run discounts on all call plans, special guides, and workshops designed to help businesses boost their Diwali sales. At MyOperator we see ourselves as active participants in the business success of our customers. May Diwali be truly #TarakkiKaTyohar for them."

About MyOperator MyOperator is a SaaS-based omni-channel communication platform trusted by 10,000+ brands with a rating of 4.5 from more than 1,000 Google users.

Co-founded by Ankit & Pratik Jain, MyOperator was launched in 2013 as one of the pioneers in India's cloud telephony industry. According to the philosophy behind MyOperator's founding, every client call represents a potential business opportunity.

The solutions offered by MyOperator, including the IVR system, cloud call center, outbound Dialer app, call monitoring and reporting, contact center technology, etc, enable companies to maintain, manage, and streamline outbound sales calling interactions while also improving inbound customer communication. MyOperator has also recently launched Heyo, a digital call management app, for small and micro businesses.

