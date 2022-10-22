Multi-Award-Winning Olive Oil Cartel Premium Moroccan Extra Virgin Olive Oil Becomes the Main Talking Point for Amazon Shoppers

Olive Oil Cartel is an American premier brand of olive oil, offering the highest quality of cold pressed and hand picked Moroccan Olives.

Olive oil is beloved by many for the array of health benefits it offers. Comprising an abundance of healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidants while boasting anti-inflammatory properties, it is among the healthiest functional foods.

The manufacturing process is different for each brand, but so are the type of olives they use. Numerous consumers searching for the best quality olive oil with the highest levels of polyphenols began flocking under the Olive Oil Cartel’s banner, the brand that received an array of accolades in previous years and as of late, the brand that is recognized as the premier American Amazon vendor of high polyphenol and low acidity extra virgin olive oil products.

The story of the Olive Oil Cartel began with a power couple – health enthusiasts hailing from the USA that met in Miami. After a while, the founders of Olive Oil Cartel temporarily relocated to Essaouira in Morocco, knowing that this land’s soil has the conditions required to produce the world’s finest extra virgin olive oil.

“Our family farm is located in Essaouira, Morocco, which is where the best extra virgin olive oils of Morocco are produced. This extra virgin olive oil is mono-varietal and comes from one source, which is our family farm. This health-boosting oil provides you with the antioxidants that everyone needs in this fast-paced life,” said Olive Oil Cartel’s spokesperson.

The creators of the Olive Oil Cartel set up their farm in Essaouira in the vicinity of the Atlas Mountains. In record time, this power couple has produced what is now considered one of the best extra virgin olive oil products across the globe.

OOC brand participated in numerous competitions in the late months of 2021 and won gold awards in London, Singapore, Dubai, Beijing, Tokyo, and on the home field of Morocco.

Olive Oil Cartel piqued interest among numerous high-profile olive oil connoisseurs and gourmets, and it was not long before the Singapore press wanted to learn more about the brand. In a recent interview with Singapore Newspaper, the founders of Olive Oil Cartel had an opportunity to divulge the process of creating this award-winning product:

“Our product is grown on our organic olive grove in Morocco. The trees were planted on virgin lands which provides soil that is filled with the highest levels of minerals. Our olive trees receive the utmost respect and care while maintaining 100% organic standards. Around October, the olives are picked by hand and cold-pressed within 6 hours after picking. This process happens in our Pieralisi cold press machine, which is one of the best machines in the world to press olive oil. Most of our orders come from the USA, but we would be honored to export to Singapore,” said the company’s spokesperson.

More information about Olive Oil Cartel is available on the brand’s official Amazon page.

Media Contact

Olive Oil Cartel

Angela de Jong

7864953540

851 NE 1st Ave

Miami

FL 33132

United States