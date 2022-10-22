69th Macau Grand Prix – Family Carnival Online Registration Opens Monday

MACAU, October 22 - The Macau Grand Prix - Family Carnival will be held at Tap Seac Square from November 5 to 6. Entry will be via initial registration, followed by the drawing of lots to enter the venue at different times. Those interested in visiting can register online from 10:00am on October 24, to 6:00pm on October 29. Successful registrants will receive an SMS notification from November 1 to 2.

The 69th Macau Grand Prix will be held from November 17 to 20. This year's event is comprised of seven races, namely: Sands China Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix; Galaxy Entertainment Macau GT Cup; Wynn Macau Guia Race – TCR Asia Challenge; the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 54th Edition; MGM Macau Touring Car Cup – China Touring Car Championship; Melco Greater Bay Area GT Cup; and SJM Macau Roadsport Challenge. Tickets are now on sale with special discounts available.

In addition to arranging exciting races for fans, a number of events surrounding the Grand Prix will be organized in the next few weeks, including a Grand Prix-themed creative art activity exhibition at the IAM Gallery from October 24 to November 20, the Macau Grand Prix - Family Carnival at Tap Seac Square from November 5 to 6, and the 69th Macau Grand Prix Car and Motorcycle Show and opening ceremony from November 12 to 13. In addition, the 69th Macau Grand Prix Photo Competition will be held to encourage Macao residents to participate in racing activities in various ways.

At the Tap Seac Square Macau Grand Prix – Family Carnival a simulation of the Guia Circuit and a mini race track will be created, with interactive games tailored for the whole family. Visitors will learn more about the Grand Prix racing activities in a fun and interesting way, and take away souvenirs of their experience.

In order to facilitate the flow of visitors efficiently, this year's event will adopt the method of online registration. Each day will be divided into different time slots. On November 5, there will be three time slots: 15:00 to 17:00, 17:00 to 19:00 and 19:00 to 21:00. There are five time slots for November 6: 10:00 to 12:00, 12:00 to 14:00, 14:00 to 16:00, 16 :00 to 18:00 and 18:00 to 21:00.

Residents and visitors who register online can log in to the system from 10:00 am on October 24, to 6:00 pm on October 29 via the website at: https://www.macau-minigp.com. The maximum number of participants per time slot is 400. If the number of registrations exceeds the maximum number of slots available, a draw will be held. The winners will be notified by SMS from November 1 to 2. Residents and visitors will be able to check the results of the draw through the registration system. A small number of slots will be available onsite.

Those registering should note that only one session per day may be registered with each mobile phone number. A maximum of four persons may register at a time, and they must all enter the venue together at the same time. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

All the above activities will be carried out in strict compliance with the epidemic prevention measures of the health authorities. Participants must undergo a temperature check when entering the venue, wear facemasks, scan the QR code of the venue to record their visit, and present the “Macao Health Code”.

Cleaning and disinfection will be carried out to ensure visitors can enjoy the exciting atmosphere of the Grand Prix together in a safe environment.

For details of the event, please visit the official Macau Grand Prix website at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo or download the relevant mobile applications, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.