AutismAlliance of Michigan - Navigating Autism Today: Grand Rapids Conference

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) will host the first annual Navigating Autism Today: Grand Rapids Conference presented by The Children's Foundation on Friday, October 28th, 2022, from 9AM to 3:30PM at the L.V. Eberhard Center (Grand Valley State University Campus) in Grand Rapids, MI.

The mission of the Grand Rapids Conference is to provide individuals with Autism and their families with education, resources and support in the areas of early diagnosis, education and adulthood. The goal of AAoM is that attendees feel better equipped to navigate their unique journey with autism.

"We are excited to bring this special event to the Grand Rapids area. Our families in SE Michigan have benefitted from this day of networking, learning, and connecting to critical resources to support loved ones with Autism for 8 years, said Colleen Allen, Ph.D., President and CEO of AAoM. "We know that navigating a life of Autism can bring both challenges and rewards. We hope to be a resource to better navigate the complex systems of care for adults with Autism and parents caring for their children. As a statewide organization, our outreach in regions like Grand Rapids is critical to expand our impact to as many families as possible".

Registration for this event is $10 for Individuals and Family Members impacted by Autism and $50 for Professionals working with the Autism Community. Conference registration includes complimentary breakfast & lunch, networking opportunities and an Autism resource fair.

The keynote speaker is Kristen (Kris) Harrison, PhD, a professor and media psychologist in the Department of Communication and Media at the University of Michigan. Her recent work focuses on children's use of media for sensory regulation and its connection with family media conflict. With a diverse variety of topics and professional speakers to choose from, attendees can design their day to best reflect their unique interests and needs.

To register for the conference, visit Grand Rapids Conference Registration.

About Autism Alliance of Michigan

Since 2009, The Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) has led collaborative efforts across the state that improve the quality of life for individuals with autism through education, comprehensive services, community awareness, inclusion efforts and coordinated advocacy across their lifespan. AAoM is the trusted ally and partner for thousands of families. An AAoM navigator can be reached at 877-463-2266 (AAOM) or email at navigator@aaomi.org. For information on events, resources and donations, or for more information on the Watch Me Grow program, please visit http://www.autismallianceofmichigan.org.

About Children's Foundation

The Children's Foundation is a premier foundation focused on the health and well-being of the children of Michigan and beyond and their families by working in collaboration with other organizations in the community. By listening to community needs, The Foundation responds by mobilizing and enhancing resources through innovative partnerships and funding models. Since 2011, The Foundation has distributed more than 80 million dollars in grant funding to more than 160 partners throughout the state. Current initiatives of The Children's Foundation include Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation, The Jamie Daniels Foundation, First Tee- Greater Detroit, the Feinberg Hope Foundation and the Paul W. Smith Charities. Current areas of focus for the Foundation include mental health, nutritional wellness, abuse and neglect, pediatric research, injury prevention and youth development. Learn more at http://www.YourChildrensFoundation.org.

Kristi Jackson, Autism Alliance of Michigan, 2489156675, kristi.jackson@aaomi.org

