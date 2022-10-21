Submit Release
Jesse White Alerts Consumers to Beware of Flood-Damaged Cars Caused by Hurricane Ian

ILLINOIS, October 21 - White says titles for potential flood vehicles will be closely scrutinized in an extra effort to protect consumers

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is alerting consumers interested in purchasing used vehicles to beware of flood-damaged cars resulting from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian or other natural disasters.


"We are taking steps to ensure that flood-damaged vehicles from hurricanes do not receive clean titles in Illinois," White said. "While my office will do everything it can to protect Illinoisans, it is always important that consumers also take active steps to protect themselves from purchasing damaged vehicles."


In an effort to protect Illinois consumers, White has instructed his office to closely monitor title applications involving potential flood vehicles. This includes ensuring vehicles coming from counties impacted by flooding are properly identified and labeled as flood vehicles when applicable.


White urged consumers to gather as much information as possible about a vehicle before making a purchase. Consumers are encouraged to obtain a National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVITIS) vehicle history report by visiting https://vehiclehistory.bja.ojp.gov/.

In addition, White said that CARFAX is providing a link to check for flood vehicles. To visit the free link, go to www.carfax.com/flood.


