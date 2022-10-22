Additional Arrest Made in a 2020 Homicide: 4100 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an additional arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the 4100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:04 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Nurudeen Thomas, of Greenbelt, MD.

Previously, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, a 22 year-old adult male and a 23 year-old adult male, both of Lawrenceville, GA, were arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

On Thursday, October 20, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Grand Jury Indictment, members of MPD’s Fugitive Unit transported 23-year-old Steven Washington, of Stone Mountain, GA, to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.