Bali Dancer NFT is launching on Nov 17 to bring tourism and technology together for Bali.

Bali Dancer NFT

Bali Dancer NFT is a digital asset that works as a membership card and assists tourists in premium clubs, restaurants, cafes, and tourist spots in Bali.

JAKARTA, CENTRAL OF JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bali is open again after going through the pandemic like the rest of the world. Local beaches and the culture at Bali are anxiously waiting for people to come to visit. Mountains and some breathtaking displays are waiting for tourists to explore. All this will be made a lot better with easy access to the hot spots and discounts on the experience in Bali.

A Web 3.0 company called Bali Dancer NFT is launching digital membership cards for people. The digital asset will assist in accessing premium beach clubs, hottest night clubs, best restaurants, cafes, and spas for tourists visiting Bali. The holder of the card will receive privileged bookings, access to exclusive events, special discounts, and much more at fancy locations in Bali.

Check out the digital membership and make sure to claim it as early as possible at https://balidancer.io/

The Bali Dancer community is expected to reach over 8000 explorers from countries like Australia, the UK, Canada, Japan, China, India, Russia, and many more worldwide. The communities are already through Discord, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok, which will help people find each other and stay with their communities to ensure comfort across all areas.

The digital membership will help tourists enjoy their vacations with a sense of comfort and enhance their holiday experience. The membership enables people to get into exclusive and difficult places to get into with ease. Bali Dancer provides discounts on over 300 locations on Bali island, and the Bali Dancer community activities will allow people to gather like-minded explorers from their own country and even other countries.

The platform is committed to helping anyone who wants to own a Bali Dancer NFT with all its utilities, even if they don't know about NFTs or Blockchain technologies. The NFT is a jump in the right direction in the future, ensuring people benefit from just a single digital asset.

The Bali Dancer NFT is set to launch on the 17th of November, 2022. The NFT will ensure benefits of all sorts on the island for explorers while enjoying their time with people of the same community. Tourists and explorers can join now and become authorized by only transferring $40, which is 10% of the total price of $400, by bank transfer or Crypto wallet transfer.

Follow and become part of The Bali Dancer community on social media at:

https://discord.com/invite/BaliDancerNFT

https://twitter.com/BaliDancerNFT

https://www.instagram.com/balidancernft/

About Bali Dancer NFT Project

The Bali Dancer Project started in January 2022, and the project has come a long way since the first idea of the NFT. The team involved in the project consists of professionals who are determined to make Bali Dancer NFT helpful and valuable by consistently developing using Web 3.0 features. Bali Dancer plans to launch the project during the G20 meeting, where Biden, Putin, and Xi Jinping are expected to be present in Nusa Dua.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Bali Dancer

Contact Person: Arun Suwardana

Email: join@balidancer.io

Website: https://balidancer.io