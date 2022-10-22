Governor announces investment in high-quality tutoring for New Mexico students

Comprehensive tutoring support will target math, reading, and science

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Public Education Department on Friday announced a new state investment for the targeted expansion of high-quality tutoring for math, reading, and science for students across New Mexico.

As part of the Lujan Grisham administration’s ongoing efforts and investments to transform and strengthen New Mexico’s public education system, the Public Education Department will release a request for proposal (RFP) for the delivery of high-quality outside-of-school tutoring services to students across New Mexico.

“Since day one, my administration has been committed to investing in every available tool to deliver every educational opportunity to New Mexico students,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This investment in high-quality tutoring will further support students and families across the state as we continue to build the strongest possible educational foundation for New Mexico children.”

The tutoring program will focus on mathematics, language arts, and science for New Mexico students from kindergarten through 8th grade at priority schools throughout the state.

“We know that tutoring can help close gaps for our students who are struggling to master concepts in classrooms alone,” said Public Education Department Secretary Kurt Steinhaus. “This investment in customized support will serve our students efficiently and with immediacy.”

This additional investment in supplemental high-quality tutoring will work in conjunction with existing programs and academic interventions at the school and district level while providing New Mexico families with an additional tutoring option. The tutoring program will build on Lujan Grisham administration investments in education proving to be effective across the state, including extended learning time, comprehensive after-school and summer enrichment programs, and the implementation of structured literacy programs in New Mexico elementary schools.

Additionally, in January of 2023 the state will launch the New Mexico Math Tutoring Corps, a tutoring program that will serve Algebra 1 students across the state with three sessions per week designed to ensure fewer barriers to accessing academic support.