Arrest Made in a Homicide: 800 Block of 21st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:31 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, inside of a residence, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 28-year-old Eric King, of Northeast, DC.

On Friday, October 21, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Marcus Walker, of Fort Washington, MD. Walker was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.