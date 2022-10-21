Nearly 400 Internationally Educated Health Care Professionals Responded to Call for Applications

CANADA, October 21 - Released on October 21, 2022

The Ministry of Health is seeing success following a call-out for unlicensed, internationally educated Saskatchewan and/or Canadian residents who may qualify for future training or employment in the provincial health system.

Nearly 400 applications have been received since the early September announcement of the province’s Health Human Resources Action Plan.

“Saskatchewan is a place of great opportunity for everyone, including internationally trained health care professionals, and I am pleased with the large number of applications this call-out has generated,” Minister of Health Paul Merriman said. “Our aggressive, nation-leading Action Plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain health care workers will expand the workforce, stabilize health services across the province, and build a stronger health-care system ready to meet the needs of our growing province.”

Unlicensed Saskatchewan and/or Canadian residents who are internationally trained or experienced in health care were invited to fill out an Assessment Form to help identify supports that may be available for them. Supports for eligible applicants may include referral to language classes, assistance navigating the licensing pathway, potential additional training, financial assistance to support the costs associated with the licensing process, and referral to other services, with the final goal of connecting them to employment.

The Ministry of Health is in the process of reviewing applications that were received and following up with applicants. Applications are still being accepted. Four new health system navigators will come onboard this fall to assist in the recruitment and retention of internationally educated health care workers from home and abroad.

Training, licensing, and relocation supports are available for internationally educated health care workers currently living in the province or arriving from overseas. More information, can be found here or by emailing HHR@health.gov.sk.ca.

“We offer excellent opportunities, incentives and supports for those interested in working in health care in Saskatchewan, including internationally trained health care professionals,” Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “We’ll continue spreading the word that you can build a successful and rewarding health career here in Saskatchewan, where you can enjoy a great quality of life, raise a family and be part of a strong and supportive community. Saskatchewan boasts scenic provincial parks, vibrant communities, short commutes and affordable homes.”

Details on health care opportunities and how to access them and more information on the province’s Health Human Resources Action Plan are available at saskatchewan.ca/HHR.

-30-

For more information, contact: