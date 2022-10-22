Submit Release
PSD NEWS RELEASE – Graduation ceremony held for new class of adult corrections officers

HONOLULU – The Department of Public Safety (PSD) today welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. 13 recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class (BCRC) 22-03 training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state. 

 

BCRC is a 11-week training that includes over 400 hours of classroom time and physical training. Recruits learn standard of conduct, professionalism and ethics, report writing, interpersonal communications, maintaining security, crisis intervention, security threat groups (gangs), mental health, first aid, firearms, and self-defense tactics.

 

The 13 have been assigned to the following jail and prison facilities:

Oahu Community Correctional Center                       4

Women’s Community Correctional Center                 4

Halawa Correctional Facility                                       2

Maui Community Correctional Center                        2

Waiawa Correctional Facility                                      1

 

Pictures and video from today’s graduation can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/snr89pkvkgke7ipb6cw5z/h?dl=0&rlkey=q9m4a85bfwpd38qdeyglgxn3h

 

Pictured in this release: BCRC 22-03 class picture

Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawaii Department of Public Safety
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
[email protected]
http://hawaii.gov/psd/
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

