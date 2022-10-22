Governor’s Office – News Release – Gov. Ige to travel to Japan on sister-state mission

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige will be traveling to Japan on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, to conduct sister-state missions in Hokkaido and Okinawa Prefecture.

While in Hokkaido, the governor will meet with Gov. Naomichi Suzuki, promote sustainable tourism, participate in an education roundtable to promote international educational exchanges, and attend the sister-state 5th Anniversary reception.

While in Okinawa, the governor will meet Gov. Denny Tamaki, speak with business leaders, attend the Hawaiʻi-Okinawa Energy Taskforce Meeting, and sign a Hawaiʻi-Okinawa Sister Library Agreement. In addition, he will participate in the World Uchinanchu Festival. The Uchinanchu Festival honors the achievements of Okinawan people from all over the world and seeks to advance the Uchina network through cultural exchanges.

The governor is also scheduled to visit Tokyo for the U.S.-Japan Council Annual Conference. It is the first in-person conference since 2019, and discussion topics include education, technology, and business issues. Gov. Ige will be a panelist for a session regarding leveraging subnational action to solve global challenges. Other engagements in Tokyo include meetings with Japan Airlines executives, the Japan Association of Travel Agents, the Japan-Hawaiʻi Legislative Friendship Association, and Ryota Takeda, a member of the House of Representatives.

Gov. Ige is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Lt. Gov. Josh Green will serve as acting governor while Gov. Ige is out of town.

