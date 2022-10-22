Submit Release
Mourning The Passing Of Former TRREB President Cynthia Lai

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of former Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) President, Cynthia Lai.

Cynthia served TRREB as President in 2003-2004, and is fondly remembered for her dedication to the real estate industry, and passionate engagement with our REALTOR® Members, with a cheerful and optimistic demeanour. Cynthia was a trailblazer and helped open the doors for other women. She will be remembered as an accomplished REALTOR®, a fierce advocate for her community and a champion of increasing women's participation in municipal government.

Following her service to the real estate industry as a Member of the Board of Directors for TRREB and the industry regulator, the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO), Cynthia went on to serve the residents of Scarborough North on Toronto City Council. She was running for re-election until her untimely death.

Cynthia championed the causes of her constituents and delivered services to residents that reflected the demographic make-up of her ward. She was a community leader and recipient of numerous awards.

Cynthia immigrated to Canada from Hong Kong in the early 1970s and was involved in numerous fundraising and volunteering efforts including Spirit of Life, Daisy of Hope, Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario, United Way of Greater Toronto, REALTORS Care® Foundation, Centre for Immigrant and Community Services, Toronto General Hospital, Mon Sheong Foundation for Seniors, Yee Hong Community Wellness Foundation and Habitat for Humanity of Toronto.

Her three tenets in life were: "Work Hard, Live Well and Give Back".

Cynthia will be missed by family, friends, TRREB Members and staff. She's survived by her husband C.K. Fung and two children, Derrick and Darren Fung.

On behalf of our Members, we extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to her family and loved ones. Her family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Kevin Crigger
TRREB President

Media Inquiries:
Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs, genevieve.grant@trreb.ca, 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada's largest real estate board with more than 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

