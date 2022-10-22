24-Hour Closure at Honoapiilani Highway and Kaka Alaneo Drive beginning Oct. 25

Main, News Posted on Oct 21, 2022 in Highways News

KAANAPALI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers of a 24-hour closure beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25 of the southbound lanes of Honoapiilani Highway at the intersection of Kaka Alaneo Drive.

Southbound traffic will be contra flowed through one northbound lane. Turns onto Honoapiilani Highway from Kaka Alaneo Drive are permitted during the closure period. Expect delays through the work area.

Work being done in this area is to connect the new sewer main on Kaka Alaneo Drive to a manhole on Honoapiilani Highway. This project is expected to last five weeks, weather permitting, with the 24-hour closure ending on December 9.

