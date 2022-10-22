Content Creators Dreaming of Hosting Their Own Talk Show Flock to Black Owned Production Company GOASTAFA Productions
GOASTAFA Productions now offers a unique way for content creators to host their own talk show or podcast through live streaming.
GOASTAFA Productions now offers a unique way for content creators to succeed. Anyone can be a digital content creator by following our guidelines and by working with our esteemed team.”RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-media company, GOASTAFA Productions today announced content creators dreaming of fame and called to host their own talk show can now be a part of the company’s next group of digital talk shows slated for production.
— Ross Jordan
Owned by award-winning accredited producer, director, cinematographer, editor, CEO & Founder Ross Jordan GOASTAFA Productions is leveling the playing field in entertainment. Being a talk show host is now not just for the rich and famous, but is now open to the creative newbie and podcaster as well.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made hosting a digital talk show a reality. New talk shows and podcasts are popping up daily. Individuals are becoming influencers and celebrities at an alarming rate just by using social media, but production may be intimidating to the industry novice. Without the right team, director, producer, camera equipment and location television production can be daunting to the production newcomer.
In addition, all productions — daytime and late-night — must meet local and state COVID-19 guidelines for production. Most show employees work from home, while necessary crew members and producers work on-set, adhering to strict social distancing guidelines and partaking in regular testing. Guidelines most new talk show hosts are completely unaware of. Gratefully GOASTAFA Productions has stepped in to provide an avenue for these individuals to succeed.
The talented team at GOASTAFA Productions has helped both small businesses and large corporations reach millions of people through digital cinema, pre-production, production and post-production services for feature films, concerts, stage plays, commercials, business videos, training videos and much more, but has recently found their unique production niche producing digital talk shows for new podcast hosts and live streamers.
Distinguished and respected as an expert in the film industry and revered by fans worldwide, Ross Jordan is one of California’s most sought-after producers. Best known throughout the Caribbean for the award-winning film ‘Stranded N Dandgriga’, which won at the Jamaican International Reggae Film Festival for Best Comedy Feature, Ross Jordan’ credits include “Who We Are Hurricane Katrina” and “Road 2 Damascus” among other productions that hit the small and big screen. He is now using his years of experience to benefit individuals just sticking their toe into the entertainment arena.
With more than 20 years of experience in the film industry Ross Jordan is a Godfather to multi-media production. Mr. Jordan also appears as honorary host for “On Da Spot LIVE”, a variety entertainment television show and avenue for Hollywood red carpet interviews. He is indisputably the most professional, creative, and reliable partner; one seeking multi-production assistance can only hope to work with Ross Jordan and his team.
Individuals interested in digital talk show production can visit: http://www.ross-jordan.com/live_stream_zoom.html ir Contact GOASTAFA Productions at: http://www.ross-jordan.com/contact.html for more information.
