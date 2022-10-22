Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault-Unlawful Mischief-Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1006228

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: October 20, 2022, at 2330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Charlestown Road, Town of Springfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Jennifer L. Dupuis

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Perkinsville, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting an assault at a residence on Charlestown Road in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont.

An investigation determined that 37-year-old Jennifer L. Dupuis assaulted her former boyfriend and caused property damage to his business. Further investigation determined that Dupuis had active pre-trail conditions, which she violated when committing the abovementioned crimes. Dupuis was later transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.

Dupuis was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on October 24, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer the above charge.

