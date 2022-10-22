Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault-Unlawful Mischief-Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1006228

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach                     

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: October 20, 2022, at 2330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Charlestown Road, Town of Springfield, Vermont 

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer L. Dupuis                                   

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Perkinsville, Vermont 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting an assault at a residence on Charlestown Road in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont.

 

An investigation determined that 37-year-old Jennifer L. Dupuis assaulted her former boyfriend and caused property damage to his business. Further investigation determined that Dupuis had active pre-trail conditions, which she violated when committing the abovementioned crimes. Dupuis was later transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. 

 

Dupuis was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on October 24, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer the above charge.

 

*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.  

 

 

Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

Gary.Salvatore@Vermont.gov

 

 

