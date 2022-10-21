UM and three well-known mainland universities jointly establish China Tourism Education Alliance

MACAU, October 21 - The inauguration ceremony for the China Tourism Education cum the Inaugural Frontiers in Hospitality and Tourism Annual Research Symposium was held today (21 October) at the University of Macau (UM). The alliance was jointly initiated and established by the University of Macau (UM), Fudan University, Nankai University, and Sun Yat-sen University. Combining both online and in-person elements, the symposium attracted over 250 participants, including scholars, researchers, top management team members, faculty members, and students from around the world in the field of hospitality and tourism management. The alliance aims to combine the teaching and research strengths of its members in the field of tourism management to nurture tourism professionals and promote exchange and cooperation in research in the field.

At the ceremony, Lei Wai Nong, secretary for economy and finance of the Macao SAR, presented certificates to representatives of the four member institutions of the alliance. Yonghua Song, rector of UM; Ge Wei, vice rector of UM and interim dean of the Faculty of Business Administration (FBA); Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy; and Qian Jiannong, global partner of Fosun as well as chairman and CEO of Fosun Tourism Group, witnessed the inauguration of the alliance either online or in-person. They also joined the opening ceremony for the Inaugural Frontiers in Hospitality and Tourism Annual Research Symposium

In his remarks, Song said that UM, along with Fudan University, Nankai University, and Sun Yat-sen University, jointly established the China Tourism Education Alliance to enhance regional cooperation in tourism management and nurture tourism professionals through combining the strengths in teaching and research of flagship universities and institutions in China. In addition, he expressed hope that the symposium would gather experts, scholars, and professionals in related fields from different countries and regions to discuss pressing issues in tourism theory and practice and propose collaborative, innovative, and sustainable solutions to these issues.

After the ceremony, the symposium began with a keynote speech titled ‘The Development and Trend of Tourism+ in Macao’ delivered by Fernandes. Dai and Qian also gave keynote speeches to explore the development of ‘Tourism+’ in Macao and the positioning of the city as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Focusing on the main theme of ‘Tourism+’, the guests of the event had in-depth discussions on eight major topics, including ‘Industry-education Integration in Tourism’, ‘Development of Tourism+ in Macao’, ‘Tourism Marketing’, and ‘Data Mining in Tourism’. During the event, experts and scholars also provided new ideas for the digital tourism, online tourism, and smart tourism. As a co-organiser of the Inaugural Frontiers in Hospitality and Tourism Annual Research Symposium and a member of the China Tourism Education Alliance, the Department of Integrated Resort and Tourism Management of UM’s FBA intended to make the symposium an annual tourism event that can offer unique insights and rich academic experiences for participants. Through the symposium, the department also hoped to highlight dynamic topics of contemporary relevance for the academic community of tourism. The symposium aimed to serve as a platform for communication between universities and enterprises and to promote industry-academia collaborations in the field of hospitality and tourism management.

Guests who attended the ceremony for the inauguration of the alliance and the opening of the symposium included Xu Hong, dean of the College of Tourism and Service Management of Nankai University; Liu Jingyan, associate professor in the School of Business of Sun Yat-sen University; Wang Sha, associate professor in the Department of Tourism of Fudan University; Philip Cheng, director of Galaxy Entertainment Group;; Akiko Takahashi, executive vice president and chief of staff to chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited; Sam Chongnin, vice president of corporate communications and community affairs of Sands China Limited; Barry Ip, vice president of learning and advancement of Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace; Gregorio Thio, vice president of club marketing of Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace; Zhu Jie, deputy general manager of Zhuhai Da Heng Qin Group Co Ltd; Li Huanran, deputy general manager of Zhuhai Da Heng Qin Culture and Media Co Ltd; Liu Jun, dean of the School of Tourism Management of South China Normal University; Qiu Hanqin, dean of the School of International Culture and Tourism of Zhejiang University City College; Jiang Qingrong, party secretary of the School of Tourism Management of Zhuhai City Polytechnic; Ben Koh, dean of the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Management of the Macau University of Science and Technology; Li Xi, executive associate dean of the Faculty of International Tourism and Management of the City University of Macau; Davis Fong, director of the Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming of UM; Rob Law, deputy director of the Asia-Pacific Academy of Economics and Management of UM; Amy So Siu Ian, assistant dean of the FBA of UM; Miao Li, head of the Department of Integrated Resort and Tourism Management of the FBA of UM; and Wang Ruibing, director of the Global Affairs Office of UM.