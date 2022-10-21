“hush! 2022 Concerts” brings diverse musical experience

MACAU, October 21 - Organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Marine and Water Bureau and the Macao Government Tourism Office, the “hush! 2022 Concerts” will be held from 22 October to 13 November. Macao is a coastal city which embraces different cultures from all over the world, imbuing its pop music with the characteristics of openness and diversity which create a unique cultural landscape of its own. This year’s concerts focus on the leisure atmosphere of the islands. Over 40 local bands, musicians and art groups will jointly present various music activities, creating an annual pop music feast in Macao.

Workshops at the Macao Contemporary Art Centre allow the public to experience music creations in daily life

The first three music workshops will be held at the Macao Contemporary Art Centre – Navy Yard No. 2 on 22, 29 and 30 October. The “Workshop of Sound Collection Outdoors” will teach participants the characteristics of microphones and the application of field recorders, lead them to explore unnoticed sounds in the city and instruct them in the basic operation of field recording. The “Workshop of Sound Collage” will lead participants to use smartphones, programmes in the tablet, turntables and mixers to create music with the sounds recorded previously. The “Workshop of Soul Music” will introduce uplifting soul music and there will be an experience section for participants to practise singing.

A music marathon will be staged at Hac Sa Beach, with various distinctive stages and a children’s recreation area

A music marathon featuring three distinctive stages will be held on 5 and 6 November at Hac Sa Beach, presenting a variety of genres such as rock, jazz, soul, funk, folk, electronic, punk, heavy metal, hip hop and pop music by 46 local performing groups. Special music performances will be presented by “Wang Lei & Yile” from Mainland China, a couple that focus on collaborative music productions. In addition, a variety of booths such as music-themed booths, booths selling co-branded hush! products and gastronomy will also be available. The “GEG hush! Kids”, supported by Galaxy Entertainment Group, will be set up on the grass slope for the first time, providing a stage and a children’s recreation area where the public can enjoy the performances by music bands composed of children and teenagers. Interactive games and children’s musical entertainment booths will also be available onsite.

Music tours to be held in scenic Coloane; shows to pop up at Largo Eduardo Marques

The concerts scheduled for 12 and 13 November will be held in Coloane Village with the main stage set at Largo Eduardo Marques. Against the picturesque landscape of Coloane, these concerts will mainly present light-hearted leisurely music, including jazz, urban folk songs, electronic music, blues, unplugged music and a cappella, and will conclude with a performance that integrates Chinese and Western music in traditional and modern genres. In addition to the stage performances, the two-day event also features the thematic music programme “Coloane's Roaming with Jazz Music”, where a group of young and teenage instrumentalists led by the Macau Jazz Promotion Association will start on the main stage at Largo Eduardo Marques and bring pop-up jazz shows for passers-by in the alleys of Coloane.

The Development of Thematic Music Project invites the public to play music together in a natural environment

The Development of Thematic Music Project will be specially launched this year to promote music creatively, including the concert ‘Picnic with Percussion Music’ to be held at the Hac Sa Temporary Green and Leisure Area on 5 November, where participants can bring along tableware or daily items that can be used as their percussion instrument, enjoy a leisurely picnic in the sun and play music together with the Macau Jazz Promotion Association using these picnic tools. The “Outdoor experience music camp” and the “Coloane's Roaming with Jazz Music” will be held at the Urban Farm and the Coloane Village respectively on 12 and 13 November. Members of the Macau Rhythmical Ethnic Music Association will use different rhythmic instruments to improvise music with participants of the “Outdoor experience music camp” on the grass, experiencing a two-day outdoor concert together that integrates art and technology. They will showcase their creations to the audience during the lunchtime concert on 13 November.

To facilitate travel to the Hac Sa Beach, free shuttle buses running between the Taipa Central Park and the beach will be available every 30 minutes from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on 5 and 6 November. Due to these events, some of the metered parking spaces near Hac Sa Park will be temporarily closed and a few provisional public parking spaces for motorcycles will be designated in the area. During the concert, access to the Leisure Zone of Hac Sa Beach is restricted to authorized vehicles. Due to a high influx of people into Hac Sa Beach, the public is advised to use public transportation when travelling to the concert venue.

The “hush! 2022 Concerts” are supported by the following entities: Galaxy Entertainment Group, Lisboeta Macau, Bank of China Macau Branch, Luso International Banking Ltd., Banco Nacional Ultramarino, Air Macau, Tai Fung Bank, OCBC Wing Hang Bank, Macau Artisan, Macau Coca-Cola Beverage Co., Ltd., Monster Energy and Rentokil Initial Hong Kong Limited-Macau Branch.

For more information about the performing groups and activities, please visit the hush! website ( www.icm.gov.mo/hush ), “HUSH FULL MUSIC” page on Facebook, “hushfullmusic” page on Instagram, and subscribe to IC’s official WeChat Account “IC_Art_Macao”. IC strictly follows the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for cultural activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention work of the SAR Government, all participants must wear face masks, undergo body temperature checks, and present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and the “Macao Health Code” of the day, and follow the relevant anti-epidemic measures and crowd control measures on-site.