The Pineapple Theory celebrates 2 years
When you're inspired, you become inspiring.”LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The purpose of The Pineapple Theory is to assist humans to live on Earth more happily, together. Theoretically, what if adding a pineapple in people’s life could assists this purpose?
— Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu
“When life gives you lemons, sell them and buy a pineapple!”
For years Mr. Pineapple felt crushed like a lemon by the culture washing of several corporate companies, by several emotional fishermen, and by how the majority of society chooses to act & speak from their thoughts, without owning them because the majority seeks around instead of seeking within. The more extremes become slaves of their negative emotions. All become emotional illusions with life & time resulting of many losing themselves, forgetting themselves, from the methodology of their choosing resulting many forgetting that they are, in life, positively the solution.
When Mr. Pineapple saw this through the emotional illusions of life & time like an eagle, he sold his lemons and bough a pineapple! Since, Mr. Pineapple is cultivating The Pineapple Theory by assisting humans with their life & leadership philosophy and improve their inner-foundation with easy-to-use life principles acting like power tools with the attempt to make sense out of the world with intelligence – reasoning - and positive emotions. It also assists understanding life and humans emotionally better because positive emotions within is positive emotions around. Life has positive & negative forces, and they require to remain in balance. It is a philosophy trackable since the 14th century B.C. Daily, everybody has the freedom the do the right thing, even if no one is watching. In the illusions of life & time, it becomes important for humans to keep balance on their foundation. When in balance on their foundation, one never loses themselves, one never forgets themselves. It is one returning to themselves.
“Pineapples don’t grow with magic beans and nether do you.”
Launched 2 years ago, Mr. Pineapple is since cultivating the purpose of assisting humans to live more happily on Earth, together. Not limited to, several accomplishments are to be recognized:
The milestone of 120K+ followers on LinkedIn and Instagram combined was achieved.
Two first book fairs attendance in 2022.
Nourishing the SEO for which, The Pineapple Theory is all over Google’s search engine, along with the #thepineappletheory on social media.
Daily is an inspiration for Mr. Pineapple and he writes between 250-500 words, daily. Therefore, 100K+ words were shared for free on his blog and LinkedIn, without recycling a single post & text because everyone deserves a fresh serving of the pineapple to reflect with positive energy about what surrounds them, daily.
Mr. Pineapple supports and speaks for the not-for-profit Engineers of Tomorrow, with the purpose of supporting the young pineapples to become our future problem solvers by sharing better stories, everyday.
Mr. Pineapple has an ongoing ambitious project of travelling the world with his pineapple. Yes, he walks towns with an actual pineapple fruit to see and learn about several countries landmarks to trigger several inspirations to be shared with everyone to support The Pineapple Theory’s purpose. In 2022, London (UK), Athens (GR), and Frankfurt (DE) hosted Mr. Pineapple. For 2023, The Pineapple Theory is proud to confirm that Mr. Pineapple will visit Tokyo (Japan), Cairo (EG), and more to be announced.
“It’s all about people with Mr. Pineapple!”
For humans to live more happily, together, is a complex recipe. The Pineapple Theory is therefore proud to harvest additional services by supporting the services/products of entrepreneurs/freelancers which can be added to ones’ recipe.
First announcement is The Pineapple Theory’s mentorship now available with Mr. Pineapple along with speaking service at conferences. Additionally, a new book of TPT will be soon harvest!
Mr. Pineapple establishes a Human-2-Human (H2H) connection before talking about business. The relations and therefore build in respect of everyone’s values and desire to support someone with great care. For each country he visits, Mr. Pineapple establishes a H2H with a local freelancer photographer. They become an official photographer of TPT and they are recommended to everyone.
Second announcement is now officially available in the eStore of The Pineapple Theory, an exclusive 50% to 60% discount for a studio or in the city photoshoot with Hozir Sahdat for London (UK), Annie Langlois for Montreal (Quebec, Canada), Marc Maria for Berlin (DE), and more to announced in 2023. These freelancers’ photographers will provide you their art inspired by what inspires them the most: YOU!
Only a tap away, imagine having the ability at the palm of your hand to access professional legal consultation, letters and phone calls, contract and document review, 24/7 emergency access, trial defense services, court representation, and much more other services and benefits such as: court representation for a speeding ticket, to real estate matters, to family legal matters such as adoption and name changes, to estate planning needs such as a free Will preparation when one enrolls, and beyond. All at a low fix monthly fee.
Third announcement is TPT confirms their collaboration with Legal Shield.
Legal Shield services are made available to everyone since 45+ years across North America and United Kingdom. For a low fix monthly fee, Legal Shield gives the ability to talk to a lawyer on personal, family, or business matters without worrying about high hourly cost because Legal Shield’s focus is to serve, not bill. There are 101 reasons why Legal Shield is a smart choice for ones’ legal assistance for a peace of mind. Worry less and live more. Be positively curious and discover why 1.8 million people enrolled with Legal Shield. Connect with The Pineapple Theory’s Legal Shield expert Sid Singh to learn more.
More collaborations are being cultivated and will announce in 2023. Be positively curious with The Pineapple Theory and be positively the solution to live more happily, together.
“Earth is more beautiful than we think. Imagine how splendid it would be if we were all interacting positively on it!” Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu
