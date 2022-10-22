Stratus Building to Attend The Franchise Show in Atlanta

Cleaning Franchise Eager to Show its Strengths and Grow

Stratus Building Solutions, the nation's leading green commercial cleaning and janitorial services franchise, is exited to announce it will be in attendance for The Franchise Show in Atlanta from October 22-23. The Franchise Show is Atlanta's largest "own your own business" event and features franchises from across the country.

Stratus Building Solutions is an industry-leading franchise in green commercial cleaning that uses state-of-the-art cleaning equipment, sustainable processes, and biodegradable and non-toxic branded cleaning chemicals. With more than 2,500 units across the U.S. and Canada, Stratus specializes in everything from carpet and window cleaning to hard-floor care and disinfecting.

"Stratus is in a period of rapid growth, and we are looking for people who are ready to join our family start their own businesses," said Rob Lancit, Stratus Building Solutions Vice President of Franchise Development. "This Atlanta event will give us a chance to show what sets Stratus apart. I joined the company earlier this summer and I truly believe we have a solid mission and incredible leadership team."

This year's Franchise Show is a two-day event and will take place at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. Admission is $10 for two adults and includes a chance to meet and talk one-on-one with leaders of some of the hottest businesses in the country.

Stratus Building Solutions offers regional Master Franchise opportunities that enable owners to operate as local sales and support centers. Master Franchisees across the United States and Canada help others uncover the potential of the Stratus Building Solutions Unit Franchise opportunity and choose the specific model and investment that fits their lifestyle and financial goals.

For more information on Stratus Building Solutions franchising , visit https://www.stratusclean.com/franchise.

About Stratus Building Solutions

Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 2,500 unit-franchisees in 60 major cities across the United States and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stratusclean.com/.

