Staks and StaksHoops Launch Inaugural Basketball Combine For Top High School Athletes

Platform built for fan engagement launches new initiative to support high school athletes with their collegiate ambitions

NASHVILLE , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StaksHoops LLC and StaksTM, in partnership with Donald Hand Basketball (DHB), will be hosting their inaugural StaksHoops Basketball Combine this Saturday October 22, 2022, at U-Turn Sportsplex in Richmond, VA. The Combine is an invite-only event for 40 of the top high school basketball players on the East Coast to compete in an elite environment and showcase their skills for college recruitment. Participants will be put through several tests of athleticism, including the vertical jump and short shuttle sprint, as well as compete in position-specific drills, 1-on-1, and 5-on-5 games.

"The goal is to provide these players with objective, verified test results and game film they can promote and send to college coaches," said Donald Hand of DHB. "These events are important in that regard… anything to help kids get one step closer to achieving their dreams of getting a college scholarship."

Staks is excited to sponsor an event aimed at assisting grassroots (high school) athletes with their college goals. "Staks will continue to focus on innovative ways to connect the NIL generation of athletes with their fans and supporters," said Scott Pranger, CEO and founder of Staks. "Paying high school and college athletes for their name, image, and likeness is a concept that is well overdue, and Staks aims to be the #1 facilitator of these types of transactions between athletes, brands, and die-hard sports fans."

In addition to this Combine event, Staks and StaksHoops plan on launching other grassroots basketball initiatives in the Spring and Summer of 2023, including a Spring Showcase during the April NCAA live period and a National Tournament in July, all with the aim of helping high school athletes reach the college level.

Staks is a leading provider of transformative digital asset & mobile payment solutions to the sports, entertainment, and music industries. Their mission is to provide participants with the ability to create new & profitable digital economies while increasing fan engagement. Staks does this by enabling its customers to remove friction, build trust, and unlock new value with their fan base. Led by a talented team of software developers and architects, Staks brings combined experience in Fintech, cybersecurity, mobile apps, and AWS-based enterprise grade software architecture and strategy.

