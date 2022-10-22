SAE International Brings Industry Stakeholders Together to Support Interoperable Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Efforts

Interoperability of EV Charging Standards and Infrastructure Seen as Keys to Mass Adoption

WARRENDALE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International (SAEI) is proud to serve as the leader in connecting and educating mobility engineering professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. As the mobility industry continues to shift from internal combustion (ICE) engines, SAEI is at the forefront of working across transportation sectors to advance mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity.

SAEI is the recognized authority on vehicle engineering standards, including the consensus-based development of SAE J1772 TM AC/DC combo coupler charging standard - stabilizing and unifying the global market for EV/PHEV manufacturers and paving the way for future global electromobility. SAEI partnered with 190 committee members representing all of major global EV-producing companies on the development of this charging standard.

"The interoperability that SAE J1772 provides is essential as THE standard to serve the collective industry and general public," said Raman Venkatesh, chief operating officer, SAE International. "This standard was developed in partnership across industry in an effort to avoid confusion over proprietary solutions."

Through this partnership across a collaborative industry platform, this open and collaborative standard setting process is critical to advancing EV mobility solutions. This unique solution enables interoperability across the next generation of integrate EV charging solutions.

Additionally, SAE's industry-neutral efforts support the design of EV Charging Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), advanced electrified aviation propulsion standards, multiple publications and professional development opportunities and our Sustainable Mobility Solutions initiative – which takes a holistic view of the transportation industry and the many elements that impact sustainability and serves as the center of excellence for developing solutions that leads clean, sustainable, and advanced energy mobility solutions.

Synonymous with mobility engineering, SAEI develops more vehicle technical standards than any other organization, offers the largest collection of vehicle engineering content, and boasts the largest network of global engineers on earth.

SAE International (SAEI) is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.

