Omron to showcase an interactive experience that combines pick-and-place, materials transport and end-of-line palletizing at PACK EXPO 2022

Optimizing operations is essential in the packaging industry from processing to logistics and warehousing. At booth S-3832 at PACK EXPO this year, Omron's interactive experience showcases a complete, flexible and fully automated solution that empowers people through automation.

HOFFMAN ESTATE, Ill. , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global automation leader Omron Automation Americas will offer an interactive booth showcasing innovative solutions that address industry-wide operational issues: easing labor shortages and enhancing productivity. At PACK EXPO, the world's top-rated packaging trade show, visitors will get to interact with Omron solutions and the advanced technology that powers them.

Packaging and logistics companies will find a wealth of concepts and state-of-the-art technologies at the Omron booth as Omron demonstrates its complete, flexible solution that combines pick-and-place, materials transport, and end-of-line solutions — including mobile robots, high-speed Quattro robots, and collaborative robots.

"We understand operational excellence is critical to business success, and that's exactly what you will experience demoing our integrated solution at Omron booth S-3832 at PACK EXPO this year," says Laura Studwell, Omron's Industry Marketing Manager for Packaging.

What you'll see at the Omron booth #S-3832

Interact with collaborative robots – from applications like pick-and-place and palletizing, visitors get a hands-on experience teaching Omron TM-series cobots to perform a variety of tasks.

Ready to automate your palletizing operations? Experience an autonomous logistics solution where the Omron LD mobile robot (AMR) transports boxes from the processing stage to the Omron TM-series cobot, which then builds a pallet ready for its final destination.

Come see an all-in-one automation solution. Your interactive booth experience is driven by the Omron Sysmac platform, from motion and control to safety and vision – creating a flexible and centralized solution from processing to palletizing.

Packaging and logistics industry professionals are encouraged to register now for PACK EXPO. The event will take place from October 23rd through 26th at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells, and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics, and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

Media Contact

Amy Wang, Omron Automation America, 2245756514, amy.wang@omron.com

SOURCE Omron Automation America