The Meltones, Greenberg Traurig's 'House Band,' Win 7th Consecutive Title as Law Rocks NYC Champs

For the seventh consecutive year, the house band of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, The Meltones, won the annual Law Rocks NYC battle of the bands, Oct. 20 at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, the house band of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, The Meltones, won the annual Law Rocks NYC battle of the bands, Oct. 20 at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City. Law Rocks Global promotes music education for underprivileged youth and raises money for local nonprofit organizations. The Meltones, named after a firm founder Mel Greenberg, has been the Greenberg Traurig "house band" since the mid-1980s.

With Greenberg Traurig's support, The Meltones raised more than $50,500 in donations for The Veteran Advocacy Project, a nonprofit that provides free legal services nationally to low-income veterans and their families, with a focus on those living with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, substance dependency, and other mental health conditions.

The winning band was selected based on sponsorship dollars raised, ticket sales, donations raised, and judges' score. The event raised more than $160,000 for seven different charities. Greenberg Traurig was a sponsor of the event.

The Meltones include:

On guitar – Global Real Estate Co-Chair Stephen L. Rabinowitz; Miami Real Estate Shareholder Burt Bruton; and Philadelphia Health Care & FDA Shareholder Mark L. Mattioli

On keyboard - Albany Government Law & Policy Shareholder Christopher A. Cernik

On trombone - Amsterdam Corporate Shareholder Thédoor Melchers

On vocals - New York Litigation Of Counsel Ashley LeBlanc; Director of Senior Attorney Talent Acquisition Tracy Newirth; Atlanta office Business Director Tony Hatchett; and Las Vegas Litigation Shareholder Michael R. Hogue

On drums - New York IT Specialist Jim Mussen

Greenberg Traurig will also participate in the 1st Annual Law Rocks Miami Nov. 3 in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lou Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, lou.brezoscholl@gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP