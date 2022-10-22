Greenberg Traurig's Johnine P. Barnes to Moderate Religious Freedom in the Workplace Panel

Johnine P. Barnes, chair of the Washington, D.C. Labor & Employment Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, will moderate a panel at the American Employment Law Council's 30th Annual Conference Oct. 22 at 9:15 a.m. MT at The Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain in Marana, Arizona.

Johnine P. Barnes, chair of the Washington, D.C. Labor & Employment Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, will moderate a panel at the American Employment Law Council's 30th Annual Conference Oct. 22 at 9:15 a.m. MT at The Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain in Marana, Arizona.

The panel, titled "Religious Freedom," will discuss the potential expansion of religious protections and accommodations in the workplace. They will also discuss circumstances regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and various statutes, including Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Barnes has wide-ranging experience in labor and employment law. She is recognized by Lawdragon 500 as a Leading Lawyer in America and as a Leading U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyer and has been nationally recognized by the Legal 500 U.S. Guide for her counselling and compliance practice regarding employment laws, including but not limited to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and other federal and state statutes governing employment issues.

