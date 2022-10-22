Curtis Chevalier Pleaded Guilty to 2021 DUI Fatalities

October 21, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Yesterday, 35-year-old Washington resident Curtis Michael Chevalier pleaded guilty to two counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of driving under the influence.

Chevalier struck Timothy Jacob and Vincent Martin with his truck as the two walked along the Alaska Peninsula Highway in Naknek on July 21, 2021. Both Jacob and Martin died as a result of Chevalier’s actions. Chevalier admitted to drinking at a local establishment prior to the event and provided a breath alcohol sample of 0.086 approximately seven hours after the collision. Chevalier is scheduled to be sentenced before Superior Court Judge Christina Reigh on Jan. 31, 2023.

