Curtis Chevalier Pleaded Guilty to 2021 DUI Fatalities

October 21, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Yesterday, 35-year-old Washington resident Curtis Michael Chevalier pleaded guilty to two counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of driving under the influence.

Chevalier struck Timothy Jacob and Vincent Martin with his truck as the two walked along the Alaska Peninsula Highway in Naknek on July 21, 2021. Both Jacob and Martin died as a result of Chevalier’s actions. Chevalier admitted to drinking at a local establishment prior to the event and provided a breath alcohol sample of 0.086 approximately seven hours after the collision. Chevalier is scheduled to be sentenced before Superior Court Judge Christina Reigh on Jan. 31, 2023.

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Daniel Shorey at (907) 269-6369 or daniel.shorey@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

Curtis Chevalier Pleaded Guilty to 2021 DUI Fatalities

