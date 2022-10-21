ACHI President Discusses Surge in Overdose Deaths in Arkansas During Pandemic

Drug overdose deaths in Arkansas reached new heights during the COVID-19 pandemic, with illicitly manufactured fentanyl and other synthetic opioids contributing to the increase, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson says in a new interview with radio station KUAF.

“What we are seeing is that the drugs that are coming into the illicit marketplace now are stronger and stronger, fentanyl maybe being 100 times stronger than morphine,” Thompson tells reporter Rachell Sanchez-Smith. “These stronger drugs are much more risky because if people take too much, they overdose more quickly.”

