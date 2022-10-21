Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.21.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Mona Badie, 43, of Gold River, has been appointed Public Advisor at the California Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission (California Energy Commission). Badie has been Advisor to Commissioner Monahan at the California Energy Commission since 2021, where she was an Advisor to Vice Chair Scott from 2020 to 2021 and an Attorney from 2015 to 2020. She was an Attorney at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2010 to 2015 and an Attorney at Legal Services of Northern California and California Rural Legal Assistance from 2005 to 2010. Badie earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,432. Badie is a Democrat.

Michael S. Green, 63, of Lakeport, has been appointed to the Lake County Board of Supervisors, District Four. Green has been a City Councilmember for the City of Lakeport since 2021, where he served on the Planning Commission from 2017 to 2021 and has been a Staff Services Analyst at the Lake County Department of Social Services since 2021. He was President of the Lake County Growers Association from 2016 to 2019, Campaign Treasurer for Yes on Measure A in the City of Fresno in 2018 and Campaign Treasurer for Yes on Measure C in Lake County in 2016. This position does not require Senate confirmation. Green is a Democrat.

Yvonne Dorantes, 25, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Deputy Director of Board and Bureau Relations at the California Department of Consumer Affairs. Dorantes has been Senior Emergency Services Coordinator at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services since 2022 and a Policy Analyst and Task Force Coordinator there since 2019. She was an Executive Fellow at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from 2018 to 2019. She was a District Assistant in the Office of Assemblymember Anna Caballero in 2018 and a College Advisor at the UC Berkeley Pre-College TRIO Programs from 2015 to 2018. Dorantes was a Matsui Center Cal-in-Sacramento Fellow in the Office of Assemblymember Rudy Salas in 2016. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $114,996. Dorantes is a Democrat.

Mike Barreto, 64, of Eureka, has been appointed to the 9th District Agricultural Association (Redwood Acres Fair Board). Barreto has been the President of Trinity Diesel since 2004 where he was a Manager from 1998 to 2012. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Barreto is a Republican.

Beth Sederberg, 54, of Loleta, has been appointed to the 9th District Agricultural Association (Redwood Acres Fair Board). Sederberg has been a CALPADS Coordinator for the Fortuna Elementary School District since 2013, where she has served in several positions since 2008, including School Secretary and Data Technician. She has been a Fitness Instructor at HealthSport Fortuna since 2017. Sederberg is a member of the Women’s Group. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sederberg is a Republican.



Nicolas Calubaquib, 42, of Aptos, has been appointed to the 14th District Agricultural Association (Santa Cruz County Fair Board). Calubaquib has been Parks and Community Services Director for the City of Watsonville since 2018. He was Recreational Manager in the City of Morgan Hill from 2011 to 2018. Calubaquib held several positions for the City of Watsonville from 2004 to 2011, including Recreation Superintendent, Recreation Supervisor and Recreation Leader. Calubaquib is a member of the California Parks and Recreation Society. He earned a Master of Science degree in Recreation Management from San Jose State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Calubaquib is a Democrat.

Rachel E. Bickert Wells, 29, of Felton, has been appointed to the 14th District Agricultural Association (Santa Cruz County Fair Board). Bickert Wells has been a Public Affairs and Community Engagement Representative at the California School Boards Association since 2022. She was an Outreach Specialist at the California High-Speed Rail Authority from 2020 to 2021. Bickert Wells held several positions in the Office of Senator Bill Monning from 2015 to 2020, including District Director and Field Representative. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Bickert Wells is a Democrat.

Darrel Ng, 44, of Davis, has been appointed to the 40th District Agricultural Association (Yolo County Fair Board). Ng has been Vice President at Health Net since 2020. He served as COVID Vaccine Communications Lead for the State of California in 2021. Ng was Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Fast Twitch Communications from 2019 to 2020. He was Managing Director at the W2O Group from 2017 to 2020 and Staff Vice President at Anthem Inc. from 2011 to 2017. He is a member of the Public Relations Society of America, California Capital Chapter Board of Directors. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ng is registered without party preference.

Blake Harlan, 56, of Woodland, has been appointed to the 40th District Agricultural Association (Yolo County Fair Board). Harlan has been Director at Farm Credit West since 2003. He has been President of Harlan Family Ranch since 1998, where he has worked as an employee since 1989. Harlan has been a Partner at Wilson Bend Farms since 1988. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Harlan is registered without party preference.