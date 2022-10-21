Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Remind Delawareans to Apply for Student Debt Relief

DELAWARE, October 21 - Today, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) will join President Joe Biden at Delaware State University to get the word out about the administration’s debt relief program for federal student loans. Borrowers can apply for relief through an online portal which provides up to $10,000 in relief to borrowers with federal student loans and up to $20,000 in relief to borrowers who were Pell Grant recipients. Those earning less than $125,000 as an individual or $250,000 as a household are eligible. The Administration also extended the pause on federal student loan repayments one final time through December 31, 2022.

“When I travel around Delaware, one of the top issues for Delawareans of all ages is student loans and the enormous financial burden they face,” said Senator Carper. “Applying for federal student debt relief through the online portal takes less than five minutes, and I encourage every eligible Delawarean to apply today.”

“Today, Delaware will hear how President Biden followed through on his campaign promise to grant student debt relief to those who need it most and is continuing to work to make an affordable education attainable,” said Senator Coons. “I hope his visit will encourage even more Delawareans who may be eligible for student debt relief under President Biden’s plan to follow in the footsteps of the 12 million Americans who have already applied through the online portal. If you and your friends may be eligible, don’t delay — apply today at studentaid.gov.”

“When President Biden announced the Student Loan Forgiveness Program, he made a commitment to help the millions of Americans burdened by crippling student debt as they’ve looked to make a better life for themselves and their families. And in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, that commitment and the relief it will provide couldn’t be more important,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester. “Eligible Delawareans can now apply for federal Student Loan Forgiveness online through the new portal in minutes. It’s easy, user-friendly, and will bring relief to borrowers here in Delaware and across the country.”