October 21, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 Vaccine Not Required for Schools in Virginia

Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 Vaccine Not Required for Schools in Virginia

~ Attorney General Miyares Issues a Legal Opinion on CDC Vaccine Recommendation~

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.

"The recent action by the CDC does not change Virginia law on required immunizations for schools and childcare facilities. The CDC cannot force vaccine requirements on Virginia families as a condition of school attendance. Required immunizations for school and childcare attendance statewide are determined by the General Assembly and the Virginia Department of Health," said Attorney General Miyares.

Governor Youngkin requested this legal opinion. A copy can be found HERE.

