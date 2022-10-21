TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Incident in Metro Nashville

At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk and per a memorandum of understanding, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances that led to shots being fired by a SWAT member with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department during a standoff situation overnight Friday.

Preliminary information indicates that efforts by MNPD officers to serve an arrest warrant at a residence on General George Patton Road in Bellevue resulted in a standoff with the subject. During that incident, the subject inside the home fired at officers, and an officer returned fire. No one was struck during that exchange. Early reports from the scene indicate that at one point during the incident, a fire began within the residence. The subject was ultimately removed from the home by MNPD officers, and is expected to be charged with aggravated assault.

TBI special agents continue to independently investigate the officer-involved shooting aspect of this incident, as well as the origin and cause of the fire, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this case will be added to this post.