VR in Healthcare Market Top Players 2026: Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google), General Electric

Virtual reality in healthcare is about to change the healthcare sector by covering digital information in real world situations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare market generated $240.9 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 33.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Virtual reality in healthcare is about to change the healthcare sector by covering digital information in real world situations. VR applications allow learners to view and interact with a three-dimensional model of the body. Currently, virtual reality is being used in the visualization of veins to eliminate the pain of injections and blood tests.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Microsoft Corporation,

Alphabet Inc. (Google),

General Electric,

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips),

SyncThink Inc.,

Firsthand Technology Inc.,

AppliedVR, Inc.,

EchoPixel,

DAQRI,

Orca Health, Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of VR in healthcare market research to identify potential VR in healthcare market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global VR in healthcare market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

VR in healthcare market is expected to witness a significant growth, owing to increase inusage of virtual reality in diagnostic imaging, surgical simulation, rehabilitation, and patient care management. In addition, growth inprivate and public investments for developing VR technologies in healthcare is expectedto propel the growth of the VR in healthcare market. Thus, drivingthe interest of several healthcare professionals for integrating VR into medical procedures.

Factors driving the growth of virtual reality in health include increased use of virtual reality in diagnostic imaging, rehabilitation, and surgical simulation, as well as an increase in the number of virtual realities start-ups around the world. In addition, private and public investment in the development of VR technology in health is expected to boost the growth of VR in the health market. However, data privacy concerns among technology users will hinder the growth of virtual reality in the healthcare market.

The VR in healthcare market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global VR in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

