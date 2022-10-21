Inside California’s overlooked political powerhouse

Note: The amazing Ben Christopher will be handling the newsletter on Monday and Tuesday. I’ll see you Wednesday!

Don’t underestimate Kern County.

This swath of land in the southern Central Valley produces 70% of California’s oil, and industry groups have already raised more than $8 million to gather signatures for a 2024 referendum to overturn a new law banning new or extensively retrofitted oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of sensitive areas such as homes, schools and hospitals.

Rock Zierman, CEO of the California Independent Petroleum Association, which is spearheading the referendum effort, said in a statement: “Governor Gavin Newsom may say he is going after energy companies, but in reality, he is going after the high-paying careers of over 50,000 hardworking Californians on the heels of more than two years of COVID-19 related economic turmoil and a looming recession.”

Newsom's office tweeted Thursday: "Keeping harmful drilling near schools & homes will NOT lower gas prices. Oil companies are using record profits to fight a law that protects kids from the impacts of drilling in their communities — including increased risks of cancer, asthma, & more."

Kern County also represents one of California and the country’s most competitive pieces of political turf, CalMatters’ Ben Christopher and Ariel Gans write in this deeply reported story examining three overlapping toss-up races in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 election:

As Ben and Ariel write, the outcome of all three races will largely hinge on voters in east Bakersfield — historically the city’s poorer, Latino and less politically powerful side — as well as voters in the ag towns of Shafter, Delano and McFarland.

There are a lot of unique dynamics at play in this part of the Central Valley, which has more conservative Democrats than any other part of the state. Kern County is the center of California’s agricultural and oil industries; it also has the state’s highest homicide rate. Its electorate is majority Latino, but voters here tend to be less liberal than Latinos in coastal parts of California.

And the population is growing — and changing — quickly: Bakersfield’s population grew faster than that of any of California’s most populous cities in 2020. Demographics are shifting, too: In addition to a growing Latino population, the city is home to sizable Sikh and Punjabi communities.

Perez, who’s running for the state Assembly seat, became the first Latina elected to the Kern County Board of Supervisors in 2013. And her opponent, Bains, would be the first Sikh and the first South Asian woman in the state Legislature if elected.

1 Bonta tells law enforcement to be on the lookout

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is interviewed at the CalMatters offices in Sacramento on Oct. 11, 2022. Photo by Martin do Nascimento, CalMatters

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning federal abortion protections, many states are taking steps to regulate actions outside their borders. And those regulations could take deceiving forms, Attorney General Rob Bonta warned California law enforcement in a Thursday memo outlining how they should respond to requests for help from agencies in states where abortion is restricted or outlawed. Although California law enforcement is banned from helping out-of-state investigations into patients seeking reproductive health care in the Golden State, out-of-state agencies “might conceal their intent under the guise of investigations into other crimes, such as child endangerment, child abuse, drug abuse, concealing a death, or murder,” Bonta’s office said in a press release.

2 Growing push for Central American Studies at California colleges

Students walk through the UCLA campus in Los Angeles on Feb. 18, 2022. Photo by Raquel Natalicchio for CalMatters

Of the approximately 7 million people in the U.S. who were either born in or can trace their roots back to Central America — a region that includes El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Costa Rica and Belize — a quarter live in California. And, as momentum for ethnic studies grows across the state — it’s a graduation requirement for both high school and California State University students — East Los Angeles Community College is launching the state’s first two-year degree program in Central American Studies, Itzel Luna reports for CalMatters’ College Journalism Network. The program, which is set to begin in the spring, will offer five courses transferable to the UC and CSU systems.

Jocelyn Duarte, a professor of Central American Studies at East Los Angeles College and CSU Northridge: “Since the summer of 2020, we have a lot of people talking about diversity, equity and inclusion. … We’ve been fighting for this. Now, it’s time to amplify the conversation.”

“Since the summer of 2020, we have a lot of people talking about diversity, equity and inclusion. … We’ve been fighting for this. Now, it’s time to amplify the conversation.” Iris Ramirez, a UCLA student pursuing a Ph.D. in Chicana/o and Central American Studies: “I think a lot of us hope that we can have our own space once the institution understands that we can’t homogenize Latinos. We should get our own autonomy and not always have to ask the question of why we are important within the context of Chicano Studies.”

3 Another round of eye-popping climate studies

An oil refinery operates in Martinez, California. Photo via iStock

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but this week was chock-full of concerning California climate studies. You may remember those mentioned in Tuesday’s newsletter, including one that found wildfires in 2020 — California’s worst wildfire year on record — resulted in more than double the total greenhouse gas emissions slashed by the state from 2003 to 2019, and another that found greenhouse gas emissions skyrocketed at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in 2021.

Here’s a closer look at three studies that received media attention Thursday:

